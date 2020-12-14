Toddler Gives Hilarious Reaction When Mom Pretends To Eat Her Fingers, Netizens In Splits

In an amusing video which has surfaced on the internet, a mom can be seen pretending to eat her little daughter’s fingers. However, it is the daughter’s reaction which has left the netizens into splits. Shared by Instagram user, '@prairievillagemom', the caption of the video says that the little one got mad at her mother for eating her ‘finga’.

Daughter gives amusing reaction

The video begins with the mom-daughter duo sitting casually as the mom can be seen holding the toddler’s tiny hand. As the video progresses, the mother puts her daughter’s hand in her mouth and pretends to bite her fingers. In the background a munching sound can be heard, which helps the toddler in believing that her mother has eaten her finger. Puzzled throughout, she takes her hand away quickly and examines it. Towards the end of the video, her eyes get teary as she hides her face from the camera.

Netizens react

Uploaded on December 13, the video has managed to gather over 6K views. "She’s so sweet! And you’re a hilarious mom", wrote an Instagram user in the comment section. Netizens can be seen leaving laughing emojis. Making a hilarious remark, one Instagram user wrote, "This is this generation’s ‘I got your nose!’". Another person wrote, "Can you give us updates please? Hahahahahahahahahahha this is so hilarious".

(Image Credits: prairievillagemom)

