Someone Used Yoda Tree Topper For Christmas Decorations, Netizens Say They Love It

Christmas is arriving and in a bid to celebrate the festival and the holiday season, everyone is putting up Christmas trees and decorating their houses. Taking to Twitter and sharing a unique Christmas tree decoration, user Taylor Jane started a Twitter thread as she bragged about her Yoda tree topper. In the caption the uploader wrote, “do y’all like our christmas tree topper”.

Unique tree topper

The image shows a corner of the house which has been completely decorated. On her trees, Taylor has used red and golden balls. There are also red and golden balls that are hanging on the wall. However, what attracted the netizens is the unique Yoda tree topper. The second image is the zoomed version of the tree that entirely focuses on the tree topper. In the image, one hand can be seen stretched out upwards, depicting that it is using force on the balls that are hanging on the top.

do y’all like our christmas tree topper ✨ pic.twitter.com/xydQordydD — 🌱🍂🍓🍄🐌🌻 (@taylorjane___) December 6, 2020

Netizens react

Impressed by the decorations, neizens took over the comment section. While there were few who started sharing their decorations, other appreciated the way the tree has been decorated. "This is quite literally one of the best things I’ve seen this year", wrote a Twitter user. Making a sarcastic remark, another person wrote, "Oh I see so it’s cute when you put baby yoda as a tree topper but when I put my sassy rat up everyone looks at me like a weirdo smh". The post has managed to gather 539.8K likes. Tweeples are also sharing the post with their own captions.

might have to get one of these https://t.co/CQ5PhUYGRB — Ethan Acuna (@EthanAcuna1) December 9, 2020

(Image Credits: @taylorjane___)

