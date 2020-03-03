Video: Toddler Dances With Driver Before Hopping On Bus, Internet All Hearts

A video of an Orlando bus driver dancing with a toddler on Taylor Swift’s song Shake it Off is making rounds on the internet. The video was originally shared by the toddler’s mother Brette-Ashley Schmitt on Facebook about 2 years ago and was recently shared again as it went viral in late February.

The video that has over 11 million views features a little girl Emerson who walks up to the bus driver before deboarding the bus and tells him that the music he was playing was her favourite song. The driver is caught surprised, the two are then seen grooving and dancing to the pop tune together. The bus driver and the little girl enjoy the music shaking and wiggling in the adorable video and the duo has become an online sensation.

Brette-Ashley is now on the lookout for the driver as she wrote in a recent post on her Instagram making an appeal to the audience to help her find the driver. She insisted that she wanted to find the amazing guy who gave her child such precious and sweet moments. She said that despite such a busy schedule, he stopped everything and blasted music as loud as he could and danced with her little girl. She even thanked the driver.

The Internet can't stop watching

Internet users adored the bus driver’s gesture saying, “What a wonderful man!! I wish there were more like him. Made me smile”. Another user said, “I hope you find him. Thank you soooo much. This just made my whole week so much better”. “Lovely to see you bring so much joy on your route”, wrote a user. Omg this is just fantastic.. I just love it.. made me smile 😀. You need to send it to Taylor S and Ellen D”, commented another. The re-shared video has gained over 84k likes on Instagram.

Before getting off the bus, this little girl told the bus driver that “Shake It Off” was her favorite song. He stopped everything he was doing, parked the bus, turned up the song, and jammed with her...💪🌎🎶❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgUXdKURS0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 29, 2020

This is the type of world I like to see — Toan Loak (@WordsWithJoe) March 1, 2020

This is what we need right now, all over the world.

❤️💓💗💙💜🧡💝 — 𝔾𝕣𝕒𝕡𝕙𝕚𝕔 ℝ𝕖𝕤𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕣 (@jaywhyelle) February 29, 2020

That is both cool & gorgeous.

(For a big guy sitting, he can move.

Good on him ! — lisa (@beamailuc) March 1, 2020

Thank you for this - and hi. — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) February 29, 2020

Kudos to you, you make people’s days with every positive step you take to better the moment! — yombs (@yombs) February 29, 2020

