The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video Of ‘beehive Wave’ Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

What’s Viral

Video of bees in a beehive synchronising to create a wave has taken the internet by storm. The video shared by IFS Preveeen Kaswan on Twitter.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video of bees syncing to create waves hits internet, netizens amused

Video of bees in a beehive synchronising to create a wave has taken the internet by storm. The video shared by IFS Parveen Kaswan on Twitter has captured everybody’s attention garnering nearly two thousand likes in a day. Along with the video, Kaswan wrote that nature made the bees special since they provide food security to millions. Watch it here:

Read: California Man Finds 70-pound Beehive Under His Garden Shed With Over 150,000 Bees

The 1-minute-long clip shows bees creating what is known as ‘beehive waves’. Bees create the waves by shaking their abdomens in synchronisation every time they sense any potential danger. These waves resemble ripples created in the water. Many scientists have reportedly claimed that the pattern is created to confuse the attackers from targetting any single bee in the colony. 

Read: Study Shows Bees May Struggle In Higher, More Frequent Winds Caused By Global Heating

'United like bees'

Soon after the video hit the internet, netizens were left amused. Many users also said that the combined effort is symbolic of how we should stand united in the face of difficulties. Read what people had to say:

Read: Climate Change Is Causing Bumblebees To Disappear, Says Study

Read: US Man Registers A Swarm Of Bees As Emotional Support Animals

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP DENIES CONFLICT IN MVA
ROHIT SHETTY ON DELHI RIOTS
ASHA DEVI ON PLEAS IN SC & HC
K'TAKA MIN BC PATIL'S SHOCKER
MANJREKAR ON DISMISSING THE TAIL
KOLKATA POLICE NABS 3 BJP WORKERS