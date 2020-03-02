Video Of ‘beehive Wave’ Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

Video of bees in a beehive synchronising to create a wave has taken the internet by storm. The video shared by IFS Parveen Kaswan on Twitter has captured everybody’s attention garnering nearly two thousand likes in a day. Along with the video, Kaswan wrote that nature made the bees special since they provide food security to millions. Watch it here:

#Natures #wonder. This is called as 'Bee hive Waves". When Bees in hive sense any danger they synchronize their movement & create wave. The time when the hive which has hundreds of bees act like a single organism. Nature made them special, since provide food security to millions. pic.twitter.com/eceng6OD07 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 1, 2020

The 1-minute-long clip shows bees creating what is known as ‘beehive waves’. Bees create the waves by shaking their abdomens in synchronisation every time they sense any potential danger. These waves resemble ripples created in the water. Many scientists have reportedly claimed that the pattern is created to confuse the attackers from targetting any single bee in the colony.

'United like bees'

Soon after the video hit the internet, netizens were left amused. Many users also said that the combined effort is symbolic of how we should stand united in the face of difficulties. Read what people had to say:

This is how a country should be. A single organism. — Thought Warrior (@thinkerfp) March 1, 2020

Nature is indeed so beautiful — 🇮🇳EGO🙋 (@mandirwehihoga) March 1, 2020

I see there is a hidden message in your tweet. We should be United like a bee in case of danger. — ಚೇತನ್ (@Chetan25042991) March 1, 2020

they kill intruder by surrounding it & movements that create unbearable heat, thus enemy is killed inside — g katyan misra (@kamlesm) March 1, 2020

Nature always surprised. Wow that Reflections is Amazing like a 3d picture 😍 — आयुष जैन🇮🇳 (@kaleshkapitara) March 1, 2020

Woow, i never saw such thing... 👍👍 — The रायचंद👳‍♂️Ex-सेकुलर (@v_ashutosh) March 1, 2020

