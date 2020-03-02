Video of woodpecker fighting snake to save its babies goes viral

A video of a woodpecker battling with a snake to save its babies is currently doing rounds on the internet. The video has taken over the internet with everyone talking about a mother's love. This harrowing video shows a woodpecker fighting with a snake to protect her babies. It was shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda, which proves that a mother can go to any extent to protect her babies.

All the forces on this planet, will never beat that of a mothers love.

Wood pecker saving its chicks after a fierce air duel with the snake👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/mvBo7OWN74 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 1, 2020

Fearless woodpecker

The 27-second short video starts with the woodpecker attacking something in its nest. She’s pecking endlessly into her den which has been invaded by a hungry egg-eating snake. The woodpecker and the snake later gets into a fight, wherein, the reptile manages to get hold of the bird twice in the fight.

The video spread like wildfire on Twitter, garnering over 10.2k views and more than 256 retweets, with people talking about mother's love. This clip proves that a mother can go to any extent to protect her children, no matter if its an animal.

