Video Of Nurse, Cop Dancing In Coronavirus-hit Wuhan Wins Internet

What’s Viral

Amidst the escalating fear of coronavirus cases, a video of a nurse and a cop dancing and relaxing in virus-hit Wuhan has gone viral, winning over the internet.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video of nurse, cop dancing in coronavirus-hit Wuhan wins internet

Amidst the dreadful virus outbreak, a heart touching video of a nurse and a police officer dancing, while donning protective gear at the end of their shifts in coronavirus-hit China, has gone viral. Where the apprehension of coronavirus is continuing to escalate, the duo is seen dancing outside a hospital in Wuhan. 

Take a look at the viral heartwarming video that came around with a positive outlook.

In an attempt to relax after the end of their shifts at the Fangcang hospital in Wuhan, the nurse and the policeman are seen shaking their leg in seeking relaxation and happiness in middle of the growing tension of the dreadful virus.

'What a lovely sight!'

Even though the situation continues to tense in the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, it was emotionally rewarding to witness a happy dance. Many people responded to the video with a sense of love and warmth in their hearts while others reacted to the viral video with a positive affirmation.

Social media has gone abuzz after the video spread like wildfire seeping in a sense of happiness and positivity among people. 

Published:
COMMENT
