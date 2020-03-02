Video of nurse, cop dancing in coronavirus-hit Wuhan wins internet

Amidst the dreadful virus outbreak, a heart touching video of a nurse and a police officer dancing, while donning protective gear at the end of their shifts in coronavirus-hit China, has gone viral. Where the apprehension of coronavirus is continuing to escalate, the duo is seen dancing outside a hospital in Wuhan.

Take a look at the viral heartwarming video that came around with a positive outlook.

May I have the pleasure of dancing with you? A nurse and a police officer in protective suits dance a waltz to relax for a moment in front of a hospital in Wuhan. pic.twitter.com/k68gvMkM01 — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 28, 2020

In an attempt to relax after the end of their shifts at the Fangcang hospital in Wuhan, the nurse and the policeman are seen shaking their leg in seeking relaxation and happiness in middle of the growing tension of the dreadful virus.

'What a lovely sight!'

Even though the situation continues to tense in the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, it was emotionally rewarding to witness a happy dance. Many people responded to the video with a sense of love and warmth in their hearts while others reacted to the viral video with a positive affirmation.

Dancing over the crisis..This is great! — Jesus Castillo (@ventascastillo1) February 28, 2020

Well done the hospital staff must be exhausted — Tracey o donoghue (@Traceyodonoghu6) February 28, 2020

Exactly!

During all the misery,

Have you danced today#Dance with your family 🥁🥁🎶🎶🎶❤️ — @morningfog (💐🐝🐝🐞 food-drop fish to polars 🐋) (@morningfog1) February 28, 2020

Social media has gone abuzz after the video spread like wildfire seeping in a sense of happiness and positivity among people.

This clip deserves to go viral. — Richard Dean (@richardwdean) February 28, 2020

We face burn out and see it as common stress.



Even when the vaccine is not ready. This is one step close to eradicating #COVID19.



Dressing differently unlike before?



Now, Dancing to relax -- Amazing stuff.



Mind & emotions is powerhouse!#StayStrong55InfectedCountries — Thriving Man (@HonThrivingman) February 28, 2020

