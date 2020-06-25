Video: Toddler thanks mom every time she gives him food, netizens all hearts

Politness is a virtue which has become scarce these days. However, a video of a toddler saying 'Thank you' to his mother is now giving some important lessons to the world. Shared by 'GrayAndMama' on Instagram, the video has become a massive hit in within a few hours. Sharing the adorable video, Gray's mother wrote, "My sweet little thankful boy".

The short compilation of video shows the baby Gray saying ‘Thank you’ to his mother every time his mother gives him food. Not only that but the little boy also repeats himself every time he does not hear his mum say welcome.

'Thank you mama'

The adorable gesture has struck chords with people on the internet. Since shared, it has won everybody's heart and has been viewed over 586,901 times. One user wrote, "he’s the cutest" while another wrote, "“thank you mama” accompanied by that cute head wiggle is the absolute best". Yet another comment read,"Well done momma, you're raising such a beautiful and polite kid". "This compilation makes me so happy," wrote another user. Yet another wrote, "i love how he repeats “thank you mama” until you say “your welcome”.

Read: Maharashtra: Tribal Woman Kills Toddler Daughter, Commits Suicide

Read: Video: Cat Saves Toddler From Tumbling Down The Stairs, Netizens Amazed

Meanwhile, another toddler is winning everybody's heart with her weird tactics. A clip has surfaced which shows the father setting up a mat to do some stretching. However, he is interrupted by his teeny daughter who tries to pull his leg and arms. The video further shows, the toddler's "adorable" tricks to stop her father from doing yoga, including sitting on his back as he bends down to stretch. Tired, the father eventually lifts off his daughter to seat her on a small yoga mat placed in the vicinity. The video ends by showing the daughter trying to ape her father’s position.

Read: Salman Khan's Niece Looks Adorable Enjoying Sohail's Hugs, But With All Precautions

Read: Mumbai Police Celebrate First Birthdays Of Three Dogs-in-training, Watch Adorable Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.