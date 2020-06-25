Mumbai Police Celebrate First Birthdays Of Three Dogs-in-training, Watch Adorable Video

In a heartfelt gesture, Mumbai Police celebrated the first birthdays of three dogs-in-training on June 24 that were gifted to them by a resident back on August 18, 2019. Sharing an "adorable" video, the Mumbai police even urged their followers to wish the animals ‘Happy Birthday’ too. Moreover, in the caption, they informed that these newly turned one-year-old German Shepherds will soon become ‘vigilant sentries’ for the safety of Mumbaikars.

The short clip also showcased the journey of Mumbai-resident’s ‘babies’ and how the day was “made special” by the Police in ‘every way’. Moreover, the three dogs can be seen with three cakes while also wearing pink sashes around their necks. The video was recorded in a decorated room with balloons and also a banner that reads "Happy Birthday". Watch:

Look who’s turned 1 yesterday!



The little puppies gifted to us in August last year by @RAKSHITAMEHTA11 will soon be vigilant sentries to shepherd the safety of Mumbaikars.



Please join us in wishing Honey, Maya & Whiskey a very ‘Happy Birthday’ #ShePawer pic.twitter.com/mUPOqA1oKP — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 24, 2020

Video melts hearts

The video has already garnered over 26.8k views and thousands of comments. The internet users are not only lauding the Mumbai Police for being the “best” but also called the dogs as ‘cutest Pawlice’. Hundreds united to extend their best wishes to the animals and posted birthday messages. One of the Twitter users even said that he wants to meet them and inquired about the address. Others simply appreciated the social media manager of the Mumbai Police and appreciated the service of the officers amid coronavirus outbreak. Rakshita, who had gifted these animals to Mumbai Police for service also reacted to the 'grand celebration' of the puppies and said that a year back she could not have imagined that the dogs would be 'pampered' so much.

A year back I dint know my cuties were also going to be pampered like this by Mumbai Police.#gratitude #CPMumbai #MumbaiPolice #k9. May you three be pride of the nation @Whiskey@Maya @Honey.Happiest Bday🎁🎁🎁 Thq For Training &Loving my babies so,Mumbai Police- Cops with Hearts — RAKSHITA (@RAKSHITAMEHTA11) June 25, 2020

Awww hbd babies — Machine Gun Kelly Stan (@AmateurCodernow) June 24, 2020

Mumbai police zindabad !!! Keep it up !!! — Mihir Kapadia (@mihirohini) June 24, 2020

Kudos to your marketing team!!! And the people who handled all 3 puppies — Devavrat 🇮🇳 (@DevavratHindu) June 24, 2020

Awww 😍😍 happy birthday 🎂😘😘 — DINZZzz😊☀ (@dinavishwakarm1) June 24, 2020

🎂🎂 Happy birthday Kiddos 🎂🎂 — Tapas Manna (@tapasmanna) June 24, 2020

Happy Birthday doggos 😍 — Daksha PC (@ChauguleDaksha) June 24, 2020

Where can I visit these pawlice😍 — Technologik💩 (@dexter_mahaes) June 24, 2020

