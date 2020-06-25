Last Updated:

Mumbai Police Celebrate First Birthdays Of Three Dogs-in-training, Watch Adorable Video

In a heartfelt gesture, Mumbai Police celebrated the first birthdays of three dogs-in-training on June 24 that were gifted to them by a resident back in August.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Mumbai Police

In a heartfelt gesture, Mumbai Police celebrated the first birthdays of three dogs-in-training on June 24 that were gifted to them by a resident back on August 18, 2019. Sharing an "adorable" video, the Mumbai police even urged their followers to wish the animals ‘Happy Birthday’ too. Moreover, in the caption, they informed that these newly turned one-year-old German Shepherds will soon become ‘vigilant sentries’ for the safety of Mumbaikars.

The short clip also showcased the journey of Mumbai-resident’s ‘babies’ and how the day was “made special” by the Police in ‘every way’. Moreover, the three dogs can be seen with three cakes while also wearing pink sashes around their necks. The video was recorded in a decorated room with balloons and also a banner that reads "Happy Birthday". Watch:

Read - Mumbai Police Has Apt 'social Distancing' Response For 'party-animal' Friends; Watch

Read - Mumbai Police Urge People To 'always Be Pre'pav'ed' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Video melts hearts

The video has already garnered over 26.8k views and thousands of comments. The internet users are not only lauding the Mumbai Police for being the “best” but also called the dogs as ‘cutest Pawlice’. Hundreds united to extend their best wishes to the animals and posted birthday messages. One of the Twitter users even said that he wants to meet them and inquired about the address. Others simply appreciated the social media manager of the Mumbai Police and appreciated the service of the officers amid coronavirus outbreak. Rakshita, who had gifted these animals to Mumbai Police for service also reacted to the 'grand celebration' of the puppies and said that a year back she could not have imagined that the dogs would be 'pampered' so much.

Read - Mumbai Police's 'only Acceptable Meow Meow' Meme To Warn Against Drugs Wins Internet 

Read - Mumbai Police On International Yoga Day 2020: 'Doing The Right Mudra All The Time...'

Read - Mumbai Police Spread Awareness Against Drugs With A Twist; Watch
 

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all