Salman Khan's Niece Looks Adorable Enjoying Sohail's Hugs, But With All Precautions

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma recently posted an adorable picture of her daughter Ayat Sharma and brother Sohail Khan. In the picture, Salman Khan’s brother Sohail is seen holding Ayat Sharma as he strikes a wide smile for a picture. Ayat Sharma is seen looking at a distance as she looks adorable cute wearing a pink baby suit and face shield.

Not to miss the adorable cat print on Ayat’s baby suit that was highlighted in the picture. Sohail Khan is spotted in a casual look as he wore a blue polo t-shirt. Take a look at this adorable picture posted by Arpita Khan Sharma.

Salman Khan's love for her niece

Salman Khan has always doted on the many kids in his family and is known to be especially good with children. In fact, Salman Khan had addressed the media on the occasion of his 54th birthday last year and expressed his joy on becoming a mama (maternal uncle) for the second time. The actor had revealed that the most beautiful thing to happen on his birthday was the birth of his niece Ayat. He recalled the moment he woke up on his birthday and checked his phone to see a picture of his sister Arpita Khan's newborn daughter Ayat. The Dabangg actor also took to his Twitter account to welcome his niece into the world with an extremely heartfelt post.

Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 27, 2019

In the recent past, Arpit Khan Sharma also shared an adorable video of Salman Khan kissing his niece Ayat Sharma. In the video, Salman can be seen adorably playing with baby Ayat as he puckers his lips to plant kisses on the toddler's face. Arpita even gave a cute caption to the video as she said "We love you Mamu" and tagged her elder brother in it.

Arpita Khan Sharma has shared several pictures of her cute baby girl on her social media. She is often seen sharing pictures of Ayat with her family. Recently, Arpita shared pictures of Ayat with her grandparents. She was seen enjoying with them and her brother. Arpita Khan Sharma shared these pictures on the occasion of Eid. She also shared an adorable picture of Ayat with her nana telling everyone that Ayat and her mother miss lunches at nana's house.

