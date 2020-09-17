Chimpanzee Expressing Gratitude With A Hug In Viral Video Is All Sorts Of Sweet; Watch

A video of a chimpanzee hugging the person it loves the most has been doing the rounds on the internet. Among various animal and chimp videos, this one has won the hearts of the viewers. It also features Jane Goodall, a primatologist and anthropologist. Within a few hours, the chimpanzee clip from Uganda took the internet by storm and garnered more than 23,500 views.

Chimpanzee hugs the one it loves the most in viral video

A Twitter user with the handle name Susanta Nanda IFS shared one of the chimp videos through his official handle on September 17, 2020, Thursday. Among numerous animal videos, this one garnered immense love and applause from the viewers. Set in the backdrop of Uganda, it features a chimpanzee giving a hug to the one it loves the most. As people get it out of the cage, it looks around and goes back to Jane Goodall before holding on to her. Meanwhile, Jane Goodall pampers the wild animal with her eyes closed.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, the user expressed the value of joy. He also explained what all happened in one of the chimp videos. He wrote, “Joy is the simplest form of gratitude... The more I see this, the more I love. It is Uganda-Ngamba Island. The chimp shows true gratitude and love to the person who deserves it the most....” Check out the Chimpanzee video on Twitter:

Joy is the simplest form of gratitude...



The more I see this, the more I love.This is Uganda-Ngamba Island. The chimp shows true gratitude and love to the person who deserves it the most..... pic.twitter.com/VE6ijOuB0k — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 17, 2020

Response to the trending chimpanzee video on Twitter

Within a few hours of sharing the video received more than 23,500 views, 550 retweets, 45 quote tweets, and over 2,500 likes on the micro-blogging platform. Numerous followers and viewers took to the comment section and shared their response to the clip. Many among them wrote how the chimpanzee video made their day. Moreover, some people dropped relevant emoticons such as hugs, hearts, claps, and heart-eyed smileys, to name a few. Check out their comments on one of the viral animal videos:

That old lady is Jane Goodall.. She dedicated her life to know about chimps.. There's a documentary on YouTube regarding it... — Abhay Krishna (@akrishna2014) September 17, 2020

So much love and affection.. unconditional..thanks for sharing — Raj G (@rajagopal_govi) September 17, 2020

Freedom is a blessing — Veer Bhadra (@sanghifromsouth) September 17, 2020

The primate can express gratitude so naturally as it is not educated (has no ego) — Swami Prajnananda (@SPrajnananda) September 17, 2020

