Twitter User Reveals Natraj-Apsara Pencils Were Owned By Same Company; Netizens 'shocked'

A Twitter user has made an interesting revelation today about the pencil brands Natraj and Apsara. The tweet went viral and netizens came up with several hilarious replies. Take a look at the post and netizens' reactions to the same:

Natraj and Apsara pencils: Viral Tweet

I just want you guys to know that apsara and natraj pencils are both owned by the same company 🤡👌😭 — Ayush Kolhe (@ehlokk) September 17, 2020

The tweet by Ayush Kolhe mentioned that both Apsara and Natraj pencils are brands owned by the same company. The brands are owned by Hindustan Pencils. Twitter users had a hard time believing this as the 90’s kids had always considered the two brands as competitors. Apsara, with its “Extra marks for good handwriting” tagline, had them consider it as the 'better' pencil.

Some of the netizens said there this was unbelievable whereas some commented that this feels like a 'breach of trust'. Some also blamed the year for constantly bearing bad news. The quoted tweets also had some funny GIF reactions. It is evident from the reactions how people always thought the two were rival brands and not from the same company. Another tweet said, “Free choice is an illusion.” The most common reactions were – “my childhood has been a lie” and “my life is a lie” as people’s bubble of what they had thought for these years burst.

Have a look at the reactions

Whaaaaat.. my childhood was a lie https://t.co/l6ysbh350p — Anushree (they/them) (@astralsoul5) September 18, 2020

Bachpan barbaad karke khush ho? — Muscan't (@idontknowbhai) September 18, 2020

Biggest scam ever. My trust is shattered — Bad Karma (@IpoisonIvyy) September 18, 2020

How did I not know this? — Zia💅 (@alilbadiee) September 17, 2020

Questioning everything I know now THANKS. https://t.co/9fB18ehZDv — rebranded ☭ fuckboi 🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏁 (@lavisaconstruct) September 18, 2020

Free choice is an illusion https://t.co/mF9G7jjkSY — Kevin (@2020canyounot) September 18, 2020

About Hindustan Pencils

The brand is a household name in India and had established back in 1958 in Mumbai. It has its business spread in over 50 countries where its products are exported to. Their list of products includes writing instruments like pens and pencils along with other stationery like scales, instrument sets, sharpeners, erasers, chalks, and art materials. They also produce a range of colour pencils under the brand name Colorama.

Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd. is claimed to be the largest pencil manufacturing brand in the country. Its daily productions consist of over 8.5 million pencils. 1.7 million sharpeners, 2.7 million erasers, 0.3 million scales, and 1 million pens. The brand’s Nataraj 621 HB wood-cased red and black striped pencil is a distinctively known product.

