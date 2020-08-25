Cat Turns Yellow After Owner Dyes It For Fungus Treatment, Netizens Reminded Of Pikachu

In a strange incident, a cat parent dyed her cat yellow, leaving the netizens amused. According to the reports, Thammapa Supama from Thailand was worried for her cat as it had developed fungal infection on one of its limbs. After she applied a turmeric scrub, the white cat came out as a yellow one. In complete awe of the yellow cat, the netizens have deemed it as ‘Pikachu’.

White cat turned yellow

Turmeric is known for its antibacterial properties. Therefore, Supama decided to treat her cat’s fungal infection using a turmeric scrub. However, instead of applying it on the affected area, she coated the entire body of the white furry cat with the yellow scrub. Uploaded on Facebook, the image icludes a collage that show the cat before and after the scrubbing. Supama has aptly captioned the pictures as, “The sad one”.

The hilarious image has gathered nearly 600 likes and 38 comments. The post has been shared for more than 150 times. Comparing the cat with steamed rice, one user made an amusing remark saying, "Today's menu presents ′′cat steamed rice′′ ". Another user commented, "Turmeric fried cat".

This is not the first time that a cat has gained so much attention from the netizens. Few days back, an adorable video of a little girl teaching a class of unique students went viral. In the video, the girl can be seen holding a piece of chalk and addressing two cats sitting on little plastic chairs as she scribbles something on the board behind her. Amazingly the cats in the video seem to be engrossed in the ‘lesson’ and sit eerily similar to humans with their front paws on the table in front of them. The table also appears to have some blank paper and pencils for the cats to 'take notes' during their class.

