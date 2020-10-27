Tortoise Returns Home Two Days After Going Missing, Netizens Celebrate The 'good News'

A tortoise named Sparkplus who went missing on October 23 from broadway road in Sardis has now been found. According to the reports by AP, the tortoise weighed 200 pound and lived in an enclosure in Etowah County. He went missing when he managed to push himself out of the fenced pen. His owner Andrea Harris took to Facebook and shared a post telling that the tortoise has been missing.

In the post, Harris mentioned that the person who found the tortoise will be rewarded a sum total of $100. She also mentioned a contact number in the Facebook post. As per the reports by AP, a motorist spotted tortoise on the side of the road. Immediately the motorist took him back to his owner in Marshall County.

Tracking Sparkplug

It was through social media that Harris got to know what the tortoise was upto all this while. In a post that he made with a picture of the tortoise, people who saw him commented about their encounters. One person commented, "I saw him in the yard across from broadwell rd on Sardis Drive around 9:30 this morning. There was several people out taking pics of him". Another person who had seen him wrote, "My brother Joe saw him crossing over Sardis Drive at Lee Woffords homeplace and he did make it across but he didn’t know which direction he went from there".

Harris used to work in a wildlife sanctuary in the area. He got Sparkplug from a family in New Jersey that couldn’t keep the animal. Talking about Sparkplug, he said, "He just had a couple of days out on the town". On October 24, Harris took to her Facebook again and shared the image of the tortoise saying that he is back home. The image showed the tortoise all well and healthy. The caption read, "Spark plug is HOME!!!!!!Thank you to everyone who reposted and helped. Mr Smith found him".

On getting to know about the happy news of Sparkplug returning to his home, netizens bombarded the comment section. "Wonderful news!!!I’ll have to let my daughter know we live on Broadwell Road and it’s all she’s talked about", wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, "Write your name and phone number on his shell so if he gets out again".

