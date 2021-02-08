Super Bowl 2021 Streaker Runs On Field During Fourth Quarter, Pinned After One Spin: WATCH

The Super Bowl 55 took place on Sunday (Monday IST) which resulted inthe Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning their first title in 18 years. The Kansas City Chiefs were unable to cut through the Bucs defence, losing 31-9. In what might have been Patrick Mahomes' worst loss yet, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title – more than any of the 32 NFL teams.

While most fans celebrated in a low-key manner this year, one streaker made it to the field – only to be pinned down as he reached the end zone.

Fan on field Super Bowl 2021: Streaker pinned during game

FAN ON THE FIELD!



"Jim, did you run down there?" pic.twitter.com/FzIfmbKL4x — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2021

While the official broadcast did not show the streaker, the person was on the field for some time. Twitter users shared multiple videos online, which featured the streaker running and being pinned down. The person is seen evade the security official with a spin before attempting to reach the end zone. They were pinned by the guards as they reached the destination they was aiming for.

"I wanna know who that guy was," one user asked, pointed out that they came from the 40-yard line and closed the gap quickly.

We have a STREAKER!!!



The spin move was electric! pic.twitter.com/60Qvrc8NgP — Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) February 8, 2021

Super Bowl streaker: Fans react after fan runs on field

I wanna know who that guy was...he came from the Tampa Bay 40 yd line and closed the gap quick! 😳 — TJ Abdullah (@navylawdog03) February 8, 2021

🗣After further review, the runner began the slide short of the goal line. First and goal, Florida Man. pic.twitter.com/Snzr8ZbHbd — John Roy (@John_Roy) February 8, 2021

That security guy who tried to make the shoestring tackle deserves a raise. — Luis Martinez (@LuisMar44121406) February 8, 2021

There are 30,000 cutouts in the stands, dude — SBG (@stickandballguy) February 8, 2021

This guy might not know it yet, but he has probably been banned from ever attending any NFL game again 😂 — Ralph (@RalphGarcia305) February 8, 2021

Super Bowl fan on field was planted?

As per New York Post, the fan was planted on the field by YouTuber and prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. “We f**king did it,” Zdorovetskiy tweeted after the streaker was pinned during the fourth quarter. As per the report, the event was part of a marketing technique for a porn website. As of now, it is unknown what actions were taken against the streaker.

We fucking did it 😈 pic.twitter.com/xZ3cGMxCwO — Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (@Vitalyzdtv) February 8, 2021

(Image credits: AP)