Super Bowl 2021 Streaker Runs On Field During Fourth Quarter, Pinned After One Spin: WATCH

Super Bowl 2021: During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl game, a streaker ran on the field before being pinned by authorities.

The Super Bowl 55 took place on Sunday (Monday IST) which resulted inthe Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning their first title in 18 years. The Kansas City Chiefs were unable to cut through the Bucs defence, losing 31-9. In what might have been Patrick Mahomes' worst loss yet, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title – more than any of the 32 NFL teams.

While most fans celebrated in a low-key manner this year, one streaker made it to the field – only to be pinned down as he reached the end zone. 

Fan on field Super Bowl 2021: Streaker pinned during game

While the official broadcast did not show the streaker, the person was on the field for some time. Twitter users shared multiple videos online, which featured the streaker running and being pinned down. The person is seen evade the security official with a spin before attempting to reach the end zone. They were pinned by the guards as they reached the destination they was aiming for. 

"I wanna know who that guy was," one user asked, pointed out that they came from the 40-yard line and closed the gap quickly. 

Super Bowl streaker: Fans react after fan runs on field

Super Bowl fan on field was planted?

As per New York Post, the fan was planted on the field by YouTuber and prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. “We f**king did it,” Zdorovetskiy tweeted after the streaker was pinned during the fourth quarter. As per the report, the event was part of a marketing technique for a porn website. As of now, it is unknown what actions were taken against the streaker. 

