Who Won Puppy Bowl 2021? Fans Left Speechless After Dramatic Win At The End

This year marked the 17th year of the adorably-competitive Puppy Bowl tournament. For those of you wondering who won Puppy Bowl 2021, first and foremost, the end was as dramatic as ever with the classic come-from-behind move that led the losing team to win last minute. What was even more exciting was first lady Jill Biden's appearance during the event as she was seen with her two first dogs Champ and Major while filming a public service announcement. Catch up on last night's prosperous event.

Also Read - Matthew McConaughey And Brad Pitt Celebrate 'Super Bowl Sunday'; Watch

Also Read - Dog Saves Owner's Life After He Suffers A Stroke, Netizens Call Him 'true & Loyal Friend'

Who won Puppy Bowl 2021?

With under a minute left, Team Ruff's Big Boss Paulie (Dutch Shepherd and American Staffordshire Terrier Mix) caught up on the act as he quickly sprinted from behind for a touchdown. Team Ruff eventually defeated their opponents with a 73-69 score. The winning team were showered with applause as the captain was decorated with a "Chewy Lombarky Trophy". The dramatic end quickly became a hot topic on Twitter as users praised both the teams and hoped that the dogs would get adopted soon. Here are some priceless tweets -

Bella wants to be considered for the #PuppyBowl cheer team next year, @AnimalPlanet. pic.twitter.com/mwf8vETmYb — Suzi (@SuziElizabeth11) February 7, 2021

Team Blue all the way! #PuppyBowl @Chewy and @AnimalPlanet can I be an analyst next year? pic.twitter.com/Jpk1yhFx8x — Butler Blue IV (@TheButlerBlue) February 7, 2021

We don’t deserve the #PuppyBowl. — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) February 7, 2021

As of today, every dog and kitten that have featured in the event have been adopted. This year, 70 puppies from 22 different shelters made their presence felt and are hoping to be adopted too. While the MVP of the event may be Team Fluff's Marshall, Chunky Monkey (Chow Chow/Irish Red and White Setter Mix) and tripod dog Jett definitely stole the show, with Chunky Monkey even becoming Twitter's break-out star.

Who’s your favorite player and why is it Jett? ❤️ #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/9hcHaYV7gX — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 7, 2021

This year's tournament was hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart while Dan Schachner reprised his role as the "rufferee". The show made quite some changes this time owing to the pandemic with a venue shift to a hockey arena in upstate Glens Falls, New York. The event was also extended by 1 hour as the new hosts were introduced for the play-by-play, which is usually taken forward by actual sportscasters. Just like Super Bowl, the Puppy Bowl also featured a national anthem performance and a halftime show with kittens gracing the floor. Puppy Bowl 2021 replay is available to stream on Discovery+.

Also Read - Chris Evans' Unseen Photos Shared By The Newcomers Co-star Kate Bosworth | See

Also Read - 'Puppy Bowl Is On': Dog ‘face Off’ Organized To Promote Adoption Ahead Of Super Bowl

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.