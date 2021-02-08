Super Bowl 2021: WATCH The Weeknd's Half-time Show Recap, Full Video Of The Performance

For years, the Super Bowl halftime show has been a prime attraction for the event as fans look forward to the show just as much. While previous years have seen celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Justin Timberlake perform, the Super Bowl 2021 had The Weeknd perform. Here is where you can watch the full The Weeknd Super Bowl recap.

After the Super Bowl concluded with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, the Weeknd's performance was uploaded. The show is available to stream on NFL's official YouTube channel and can be watched without any interval. The entire video lasts for 14 minutes and 10 seconds. Uploaded hours ago, the video already has five million views.

The Weeknd became the first Canadian to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. His stage was set up beside the Raymond James Stadium pirate ship, where he performed various hits. While he made it to the field, there was no stage set up there. The electrifying performance began in a convertible, with the Pepsi logos and lights behind him.

While dancers wore bandages, he used lights, fog and fireworks to add more oomph to his performance. However, The Weeknd did not have any surprise guest. The reason is likely to be the COVID-19 pandemic, due to which he decided to avoid any close contact.

As per reports, The Weeknd gave a lot of his own money for the performance. CBS reported that the Grammy winner wanted to see the setup he envisioned. He also spoke about the performance beforehand, adding that the stage and setup was also to ensure safety.

"Due to COVID and for the safety of the players and the workers we kind of built the stage within the stadium and we're also using the field as well but we wanted to kind of do something that we've never done before," he said. The Canadian star added that they built the stage inside the stadium, but refused to share any other details with fans before the Super Bowl on Sunday (Monday IST).

The Weeknd Super Bowl songs

Call Out My Name (Intro)

Starboy

The Hills

Can't Feel My Face

I Feel It Coming ft Daft Punk

Save Your Tears

Earned It

House of Balloons

Blinding Lights

(Image credits: The Weeknd Instagram)