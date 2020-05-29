'Train Khareedni Hai': Old Prank Call Of Man Asking For Loan To Buy Train Goes Viral Again

A hilarious audio clip of a man pranking a Bank's customer care executive has resurfaced on the internet after being shared by former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal. The short audio clip was originally posted on YouTube a few months ago and had been a big hit. In the clip, a bank employee could be heard asking a man if he "needs a business, home or car loan" to which the man replies that he indeed needed a loan of Rs. 300 crore to buying a train.

'Samose ka business hai'

The puzzled customer care employee continues to ask if he had previously taken any loan to which the man confirms that he was under a loan Rs.1,600 which he had taken to buy a cycle. On being asked about his credentials, the man hilariously replies that he is a businessman who sells samosa and earned Rs.1,500 per day. The customer care executive maintaining her calm, as to enquire about further details after which she ends the conversation by saying that she will get back to him after discussing it with her seniors.

Since shared by the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj's husband, who called it hilarious, the post had received 50 likes and comments. While many lauded the bank employee's professionalism, others wrote, “Hats’ off to the gentleman”

