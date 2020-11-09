Madame Tussauds London Redresses Donald Trump's Wax Statue In Golfing Attire

As Donald Trump was playing a round of golf when Joe Biden was being announced the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, Madame Tussauds in London changed the attire of its Trump wax statue and replaced the usual presidential-looking attire with golfing clothes. Around the time when Democrat Biden was announced the 46th president, Trump headed to his golf course in a Virginia suburb of Washington DC. The decision to play golf may have been seen as a stress-busting activity, however, Madame Tussauds in London took it little too seriously.

While taking to Twitter, the museum shared an image of Trump’s wax statue’s new attire. Madame Tussauds took off the blue suit from the statue and replaced it with a mauve-coloured top, checked golfing trousers, golf shoes and a MAGA hat. In the caption, the museum even wrote that Trump’s golfing attire “reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe”.

His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe 📷 @PA pic.twitter.com/pGUs8jKOnW — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) November 7, 2020

Since shared, the post has received nearly 5,000 likes and hundreds of comments. While some users joked that the statue needs to add a few pounds to resemble Trump, others gave suggestions for new attire. One user wrote, “Did you guys run out of wax? He needs about 80 more lbs of it”. Another added, “Was that a body doubles from 25 years ago? I'm pretty sure he hasn't worn that size in a LONG time”.

Have you just swapped the head over onto someone else's body? pic.twitter.com/VmBQ5hO7Yh — Mike Haskins (@MikeHaskins11) November 8, 2020

Did you not have enough wax for the rest of him? pic.twitter.com/wZi6gP3uME — Si James (@SimonJ01) November 8, 2020

You were very kind using a very old picture. Thought this might help in future reality adjustments: pic.twitter.com/n1CeKFm2wU — Cora - Now We Begin (@corabora5) November 8, 2020

Hmmm... think you might have gotten the colours wrong. pic.twitter.com/flxRx1inks — James (@Xorands) November 8, 2020

They've been a bit generous regarding his waistline 🤔😉 — PazzaperGeorge (@PazzaperGeorge) November 7, 2020

I believe these are the outfits you’ll require in 2021 pic.twitter.com/whsRw1hMqM — Silver Donkey (@StuntRider) November 8, 2020

Trump plans rallies to protest election result

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is showing reluctance in conceding and has even planned campaign-style rallies to contest the result of the election. Trump and his Republican allies have refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory. While Trump gave no sign of conceding, his campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh, on November 8, said that the 45th president will hold a series of rallies to build support for the legal fights challenging the outcome.

Trump has announced teams to pursue recounts in several states and he will also seek to back up his unfounded accusations of voting fraud by highlighting obituaries of dead people that the campaign said voted in the election. Murtaugh did not inform when the rallies would resume, however, he did assure that the Republican leader will legally challenge the outcome. Donald Jr and Eric have also been urging the allies to continue supporting Donald’s rejection to the results along with major American media outlets who projected Biden as the winner on November 7.

