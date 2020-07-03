Video Of Unique 'turtle' Takes The Internet By Storm, Netizens Guess 'what Kind It Is'

A short clip showing an inverted basket moving on its own has left netizens awestruck. The 15-second-long video shows the container sliding only to see an adorable little pooch getting outside, towards the end. Since the internet user who posted the video asked his followers to guess the kid of ‘turtle’ is being spotted in the clip, the netizens have come up with unique names for it and one of them have even said it is the 'best kind' of turtle. The clip has already garnered nearly ten thousand views and the Twitter users have lauded the ‘cuteness’ of the furry animal.

Anyone know what kind of turtle this is? 🐢 pic.twitter.com/uSlYikQj16 — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) July 2, 2020

‘Labraturtle’

From adoring the ‘fluffiness’ of the labrador pup to claiming that a ‘labraturtle’ is being seen in the clip, the short video has taken the internet by storm. While many united to claim that the video is ‘super cute’ others simply said they need ‘one of those’ in their lives especially amid COVID-19 lockdown. Someone else also called it the ‘new roomba’ while another retweeted the video citing a ‘surprise’ in the end.

Thats the weaveback nipbark turtle isnt it — Satinwife (@Satinwife1) July 2, 2020

The new roomba cute as hell https://t.co/OSPLXQZFqv — DeW (@DeWPoints17) July 2, 2020

Wicker Turtle indigenous to north Baltic Sea. — IQ45isSick (@IQ45issatan) July 3, 2020

SO Cute!! — Tammy (@TammyFortune) July 2, 2020

The fluffiest kind — Dan Harkness (@ponceman52) July 3, 2020

The best kind. — Must Love Cats (@MustLoveCats14) July 2, 2020

Since the novel coronavirus was discovered in China back in December 2019, it has tightened its grip across the world. While the deaths have now reached over half a million, the infections are also spiking and millions across the world are confined to their homes to practice social distancing. Therefore, with so time being spent indoors, social media is now flooded with numerous pet videos.

Recently, another video broke the internet where a cute baby can be seen feeding a German Shepherd. The video was uploaded on June 27 by an Instagram user and has been making rounds on social media since then. In the video, after taking the tasty treat from the baby's hand, the huge dog then starts licking his hand seemingly trying to lick it clean and savour any residue of the cheezy snack left in his hand.

