Twisted 400-foot-tall Tower In San Francisco's Waterfront Has Grabbed Netizens' Attention

The award-winning architecture firm, Studio Gang's latest project MIRA tower, based in San Francisco, California is all set to welcome their first residents this month. The 40 story skyscraper is 400-foot tall and comprises 392 condos and townhouses, as well as penthouses, all ranging from one to three bedrooms. What's unique about this one-of-a-kind tower is its twisted look that comes from its distinct geometric design.

It's about time San Francisco got an artsy fartsy tower like so many other global cities. Welcome, Mira Tower! I love it! https://t.co/jUf20rLlTc @johnkingsfchron pic.twitter.com/JqZG5Bzx9j — Sheri Cardo (@SheriCardo) July 13, 2020

All About San Francisco's MIRA Tower

The modular facade of the tower's units repeats after every 11 floors to give everyone a spiralled impression of the tower. Although 40 percent of it is reserved for the residents of San Francisco only, MIRA tower's units start at a whopping $1 million. Based in the city itself, Studio Gang designed the 400-foot-high structure in the Mission Bay neighbourhood for Tishman Speyer properties.

About the interior of the skyscraper, each condo comes with some high-end amenities, which include a valet parking for around 340 cars, children's play area, a fitness centre, and also electric vehicle charging stations for all the Tesla owners. In addition to residential condos, MIRA tower also hails 10,000 square feet of area, specially dedicated to retail space on the ground level, and nearby access to the city's Salesforce Park and waterfront. While some residents have already started moving in, interested buyers can schedule a safe and socially distant tour of the floor plans on their official website.

The description of MIRA Tower on its website reads:

Designed by award-winning architecture firm Studio Gang and developed by Tishman Speyer, MIRA is an iconic addition to the San Francisco skyline. As smart as it is beautiful, this striking, forward-thinking building redefines luxury for the city. Bay windows in every residence pay homage to the city’s architecture and grace, with dynamic views in each home. The expertly-crafted interiors are defined by thoughtful design that plays against the building’s cutting-edge façade. At MIRA, an authentic community will thrive, supported by a wide range of amenities that bring people together in fresh, exciting ways.

Highlights of MIRA tower:

The spiralled silhouette of MIRA towers adds on to San Francisco's skyline

Designers have included natural materials throughout the construction process

The skyscraper is located right next to San Francisco's Bay area

The huge windows of the tower offer the view of the Bay area, the bridge and the city

The average area of a condo at MIRA tower is around 1300 square feet

The living room of each condo comprises a bay window

Amenities of the 400-foot long tower include a roof deck, lounge, fitness centre, as well as a dog washing station too

(Image credit: Maxime Duprez and AAsArchitecture Twitter)

