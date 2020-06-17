Eiffel Tower To Reopen After Longest Closure Since WWII Due To Coronavirus

Paris's iconic Eiffel Tower is all set to reopen next week after longest closure since World War 2 due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions. According to the international media reports, the iconic tower won't welcome visitors as it did before the country imposed lockdown restrictions. France is slowly opening up its tourism industry which faced a huge economic downturn.

🇬🇧 Here we go ! D-10 before my reopening 😃

See you on June 25th from 10 a.m. Find out more about the measures and precautions that are taken to welcome you in the best possible conditions 👇#EiffelTower — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) June 15, 2020

[#THREAD]

🇫🇷 J'aurai le plaisir de vous accueillir à nouveau à partir du 25 juin ! 😃 Des mesures particulières sont mises en place pour assurer votre sécurité 👇



🇬🇧 I'll be glad to welcome you again from June 25th! 😃Specific measures are put in place to ensure your safety 👇 — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) June 9, 2020

As per the reports, the 324-meter (1,063-feet) tall wrought-iron tower will open on June 25 and will allow only limited numbers of people to curb the spread of coronavirus disease. According to the reports, the elevators to the top of the tower will not be accessible but only the first and second floors will be open to the public. A spokeswoman for the tower’s management, Victoria Klahr reportedly said on Tuesday that at first, only visits by the stairs will be available. She added that the people visiting the tower need to maintain social distancing protocol and cover mouths with face masks.

France lifts lockdown

France is fully reopening the country and lifting the remaining curbs that were put in place to contain the coronavirus spread after three months of intense lockdown. According to reports, French President Emmanuel Macron on June 14 in a televised address said that it's about time to lift all the restrictions and allow businesses to operate as usual because the country has won its first victory against the virus. However, Macron added that the risk of the virus returning again cannot be ignored and social distancing norms to be followed. The recent ease in restrictions will mainly benefit the Paris region as other parts of the country were allowed to reopen earlier this month.

