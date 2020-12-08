Twitter Releases Most Tweeted Emojis In India During The Year 2020, Take A Look

Twitter has emerged not just as one of the most popular social media platforms, but also is known for its speedy flow of news, updates and reactions. Also, there were numerous posts and topics that were intensely discussed, debated and praised, as revealed in Twitter’s ‘This Happened’ feature of most tweeted moments in 2020. The ‘This Happened’ feature also revealed the ‘Most tweeted emojis of 2020’. As per the Twitter blog, the most emojis of 2020 include- the laughing emoji, praying emoji, lovestruck emoji, thumbs up emoji and crying emoji.

Read: Twitter's Top 2020 Moments: Dil Bechara, South Stars, Thrillers & Big Announcements Shine

(Image Credits: blogs.twitter.com)

#ThisHappened2020

The blog further talked about the most tweeted in the world of entertainment, most tweeted film hashtag and much more. Sushant Singh Rajput’ last film Dil Bechara was the most tweeted film hashtag of 2020 (from January 1 to Novermber 15). The rest two were films down South, Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. Dil Bechara was joined by Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Thappad and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and in this category. Crime thriller-drama Mirzapur 2, international thriller Money Heist and Sushmita Sen’s comeback Aarya, again a thriller with drama were the most tweeted series. Reality show Bigg Boss 14, thriller series Naagin 4 and daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were the most tweeted in this category.

Read: Twitter 2020 Shows Most Tweeted Shows This Year, From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Aarya

The most liked tweet is Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma’s announcement about expecting their first baby was the most liked tweet of 2020. The most Retweeted tweet is Tamil superstar Vijay's selfie with fans in Neyveli after completing the shoot of Mersal, days post Income Tax raids at his residence. Amitabh Bachchan’s post announcing that he had contracted COVID-19 was the most quoted tweet of 2019. The blog read. "This year also brought a sense of gratitude for our frontline workers. Tweets expressing being grateful or thankful increased by 20% globally, with a particular recognition of doctors (+135%) and teachers (+30%)".

Read: Erica Fernandes And Harshad Chopda's New Song 'Juda Kar Liya' Leaves Audiences In Tears

Also Read: Twitter Refuses To Remove Fake Picture Of Australian Soldier Posted By Chinese Official

(Image Credits: Blog.twitter.com)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.