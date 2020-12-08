Jack Black Trends On Twitter; Netizens Share MCU Roles They Think He Can Absolutely Nail

Goosebumps actor, Thomas Jacob Black, popularly known as Jack Black, has been trending on Twitter lately after he uploaded his latest vlog on his YouTube channel named 'JablinskiGames'. In his latest YT vlog, the 51-year-old is seen donning the classic Spider-Man outfit as he tried his hands at the Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game. However, Twitterati made the actor-comedian trend on the micro-blogging platform as they shared which MCU roles would Black have nailed, according to them.

Jack Black in MCU movies is the latest obsession of netizens on Twitter

Ever since Jack Black did a hilarious Spider-Man impression in his YouTube vlog which was dropped on November 30, 2020, netizens couldn't hold back but express their desire of seeing Black in MCU films. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe encompasses some of the biggest movie stars of all time including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson to name a few, fans are petitioning for Jack Black to join the MCU club now on Twitter. Although Black has starred in some of the most iconic movies of all time, he has never appeared in any of the MCU movies.

Thus, ardent admirers of the Jack Black have decided to bring this to MCU's notice that the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star needs to be added into the MCU stars' list by making the actor-YouTuber trend on Twitter. Although netizens have several suggestions about which role Black can absolutely nail, the number one choice by the majority of them was Star-Lord. Fans think that the Grammy-Award winning artist can play Star-Lord more effectively than Chris Pratt.

While one Twitter user wrote, "Jack Black could do Star-Lord but Chris Pratt could NEVER do Dewey Finn let’s be clear", another tweeted, "I like the idea of Jack Black in the MCU, but y'all are missing the obvious choice for his role: X-Men's Beast". One user also went on to tweet, "Jack Black could do guardians of the galaxy but Chris Pratt could not do Kung Fu Panda".

Check out some more reactions by netizens on Twitter below:

let jack black play hercules in the MCU — Hana Kim-smas • 김하나 🇰🇷 (@_hanatwothree) December 3, 2020

This is the MCU Jack Black I crave: pic.twitter.com/DFmX18jzjX — Scott ThXmas (@OGScottieT) December 4, 2020

I want to see Jack Black play Wilson Fisk in the MCU. — Jolly Jake 🎅🏻 (@DarrWars) December 3, 2020

JUSTICE LEAGUE RECAST: Harrison Ford as Superman, Chadwick Boseman as Batman, Tony Revolori as The Flash, Gina Rodriguez as Wonder Woman, Jack Black as Aquaman and Nicolas Cage as Cyborg — recast bot (@recastbot) December 8, 2020

Jack Black could do Cats but James Corden couldn’t do School of Rock — abby elias (@itsAbbyE) December 8, 2020

