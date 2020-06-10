Last Updated:

Twitter's New Instagram Stories-like Feature 'Fleets' Triggers Hilarious Memes

Twitter announced a new feature called Fleets which would allow user in India to upload disappearing stories for 24 hours which could not be replied to.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Twitter introduces disappearing stories with 'Fleets', netizens react

Twitter, on June 9, announced a new feature called Fleets which would allow in India user to put up disappearing stories. Twitter is the latest to join the league of social media platform providing users with the feature of temporary posts after Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.

The Fleets feature allows users to upload pictures and thoughts for 24 hours. However, it would not allow other users to retweet, like or reply to them. Responses to Fleets would be taken to the user's direct messages. India is the third country where Jack Dorsey led company introduced its feature after Brazil and Italy.

'Monisha beta, Stories is so middle class' 

Soon after the news of the new feature fleets broke out, desi users came up with hilarious memes trolling Twitter for “introducing: a feature already on other popular social media sites. Many others made speculations about the future of the feature, joking that it could be soon seen on money payments applications.

In other news, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on June 10 announced that June 19, popularly called 'Juneteenth' was being declared as a company holiday at his companies Twitter and Square across the US from this year onwards. Sharing a link behind the historical significance of the day Dorsey stated that every region had their own days to celebrate emancipation and that he would ensure that such days are declared as company holidays across countries. 

"Countries and regions around the world have their own days to celebrate emancipation, and we will do the work to make those dates company holidays everywhere we are present," he said. Juneteenth is one of the oldest nationally celebrated days and marks the end of slavery in the United States. 

