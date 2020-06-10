Twitter's New Instagram Stories-like Feature 'Fleets' Triggers Hilarious Memes

Twitter, on June 9, announced a new feature called Fleets which would allow in India user to put up disappearing stories. Twitter is the latest to join the league of social media platform providing users with the feature of temporary posts after Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.

Testing, testing…

We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

The Fleets feature allows users to upload pictures and thoughts for 24 hours. However, it would not allow other users to retweet, like or reply to them. Responses to Fleets would be taken to the user's direct messages. India is the third country where Jack Dorsey led company introduced its feature after Brazil and Italy.

Read: Yuvraj Singh's One-year Retirement Anniversary Leads To 'Miss You Yuvi' Trend On Twitter

'Monisha beta, Stories is so middle class'

Soon after the news of the new feature fleets broke out, desi users came up with hilarious memes trolling Twitter for “introducing: a feature already on other popular social media sites. Many others made speculations about the future of the feature, joking that it could be soon seen on money payments applications.

#fleets

Twitter after introducing a NEW feature same as instagram and facebook :🤭 pic.twitter.com/wGYZ6ToAAu — .｡.:*♡🧚🏻‍♀ʰᵘᵐᵃ🐳･゜ﾟ･🐠:｡. .｡🐡:.｡. (@Humaira__tweet) June 9, 2020

Me to those who are posting their photos in #fleets.. pic.twitter.com/nZbzcrehas — Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) June 10, 2020

Soon Paytm Google pay also add story feature #fleets pic.twitter.com/n7dFDXM1kx — Mohit sharma (@ASLIMOHIT) June 10, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg to Jack Dorsey: pic.twitter.com/5FcQniakzI — Prabhat Kashyap (@prabhiman97) June 9, 2020

This is how Twitter got the idea for its new update#fleets pic.twitter.com/TWXGn48WiP — Sir-Kid (@ooobhaishab) June 9, 2020

Read: Fleet On Twitter: Amitabh Bachchan Asks 'What Is This?', Taapsee Pannu Shares 1st Thought

In other news, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on June 10 announced that June 19, popularly called 'Juneteenth' was being declared as a company holiday at his companies Twitter and Square across the US from this year onwards. Sharing a link behind the historical significance of the day Dorsey stated that every region had their own days to celebrate emancipation and that he would ensure that such days are declared as company holidays across countries.

"Countries and regions around the world have their own days to celebrate emancipation, and we will do the work to make those dates company holidays everywhere we are present," he said. Juneteenth is one of the oldest nationally celebrated days and marks the end of slavery in the United States.

Read: Twitter And Square Make 'Juneteenth' (June 19) A Permanent Company Holiday, Here's Why

Read: Netizens Flood Twitter With Memes As Tamil Nadu Government Cancels Board Exams

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.