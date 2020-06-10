Yuvraj Singh's One-year Retirement Anniversary Leads To 'Miss You Yuvi' Trend On Twitter

Exactly one year ago on June 10, 2019, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh announced retirement from international cricket after serving Indian cricket for 19 long years. On Wednesday, 'Miss You Yuvi' began to trend on Twitter as fans recalled the day Yuvraj Singh called time on his glorious career.

Miss you Yuvi: Yuvraj Singh retirement

Last year, the Yuvraj Singh retirement news caught Indian cricket fans by surprise. In the Yuvraj Singh retirement video, the former all-rounder went through his journey as a young kid who took up cricket only because he was scared of his father. Despite retiring from cricket, Yuvraj Singh continued to ply his trade in overseas franchise-based leagues like Global T20 Canada.

Fans post 'Miss you Yuvi' message for Yuvraj Singh

Legends never retire. You will always remain in our hearts. You have inspired the world in the game of cricket and in the game of life. We miss you. One year completed.

#MissYouYuvi @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/bmlO4sDCRB — Kajal Yadav (@Kajalyadav31) June 10, 2020

Heart💕 breaking 💔day in my life June10, one year ago yuvi leave cricket all Format, and end of cricket era , we miss u 😭😭😭

Fighter say Goodbye👋👋 on this day.

Miss u my inspiration @YUVSTRONG12 @logeshSTRONG12 @hazelkeech 😭😭😭 #MissYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/wJJMxF9NhD — yuvivijay entryda (@Yuvivijay11) June 10, 2020

19 years, 402 matches, 11,778 runs, 17-100s, 71-50s

Hero of 2011 World Cup.



Legend never retire. You will remain in our heart. If world against yuvi then i am against the world. Celebrating yuvi paji's 1st year of retirement. Luv u ❤️❤️paji @YUVSTRONG12 #MissYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/7ws8TdIuca — RAHUL RAJ (@Rahulstm08) June 10, 2020

To the man who's more than just 6 sixes and world cups#MissYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/0BBDvnzbQT — Tavish (@TavishDas27) June 10, 2020

Miss You Yuvi: Yuvraj Singh India career

Yuvraj Singh burst on the international scene as a talented middle-order batsman and went onto earn a legendary status as a cricketer. The Yuvraj Singh India career saw him help the Men in Blue lift the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After helping India win the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh battled cancer in 2012 and underwent chemotherapy in the US. After recovering from cancer, Yuvraj represented India that year itself and even made the squad for the World T20 in Sri Lanka. He also played in the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups along with featuring in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Singh's last appearance for India came in 2017 against West Indies.

Coming to the Yuvraj Singh stats, the all-rounder played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals for India from 2003 to 2017. He scored 8,701 runs in ODIs with 14 centuries and 52 fifties and took 111 wickets. In Test cricket, Yuvraj Singh amassed 1,900 runs.

Miss you Yuvi: Yuvraj Singh's IPL career

Coming to Yuvraj Singh's IPL career, the left-hander became the most expensive Indian Premier League (IPL) player when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought him for a whopping ₹14 crore during the 2014 auction. His price escalated further at the 2015 auction when Delhi Daredevils splashed ₹16 crore for his services.

(IMAGE: RAHUL RAJ / TWITTER)