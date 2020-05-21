Twitter, NASA Set Up A Date On Micro-blogging Site During Late Night Chat

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Twitter set up a date after a short chat on the micro-blogging platform where it all started with “u up?”. In a one-on-one conversation due to the latest feature aimed at limiting the participants, Twitter and NASA talked about earth and space, wifi speeds, and ended up in a date. Take a look at the conversation:

Tweeting from earth. what's up with you — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

Nice, we 💙 Earth. Just look at it: pic.twitter.com/txZUgzF9mN — NASA (@NASA) May 20, 2020

it's a date — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

The mars reference was for the NASA's Perseverance Rover which is set to launch in July and expected to land on the planet on February 18, 2021. However, the conversation was to reveal the new feature that Twitter is planning to roll out gradually. The new feature will limit the participants in a conversation by letting the user control who can reply to the tweet.

As per the new feature, a user can compose a tweet and mention people he/she wants to talk to by tapping on permission settings and choosing the option ‘Only people you mention’. The other two options are “Everyone” and ‘People you follow’. ‘Everyone’ will be the default setting which will let all users reply to the tweet while ‘People you follow’ will allow those people to reply whom the user is following on Twitter.

Netizens figure out the 'glitch'

Netizens figured out the motive of the conversation saying the custom reply feature is going to be “weird”.

I want this feature on public twitter like RN so i can have a tweet conversation with my @ w/o any acc joining. It feels EXCLUSIVE but PUBLIC, like SECRET but CELEBRITY type of stuff... So... https://t.co/9c3zxz3Itx — STATUS ODP CHECK (@febrisme) May 21, 2020

In January, Kayvon Beykpour, product lead at Twitter had agreed to the risks highlighted and added that the team is taking into consideration how to build it. “For example, I think it’s important for us to allow quote tweets (an important way to dispute/debunk somebody’s tweet), paired with an easier way to see QTs,” he tweeted.

