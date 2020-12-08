Erica Fernandes And Harshad Chopda's New Song 'Juda Kar Liya' Leaves Audiences In Tears

Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda have amassed a huge fan following over the years because of their performances in serials. They two have come together for the first time to star in a music video titled Juda Kar Diya. The song released on December 8, 2020. Read ahead to know more about what the song is all about and its singer.

Juda Kar Diya new song

Juda Kar Diya is a song which has been released most recently and stars Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda. The song is all about the heartbreak one feels when they lose their loved one. It is melodiously sung by Stebin Ben, and the music to the song has been given by Ashique Elahi & Rajat Nagpal.

The song follows the story of a happily in-love couple played by Erica and Harshad. Their hopes and dreams are shattered when Erica dies in a plane crash. This leaves Harshad to reminisce all the good times they had together. He starts remembering when Erica walks down the aisle on their wedding day. He also remembers the birthdays they celebrated together.

The emotions of pain, sadness and of being left empty are a flawless combination of Harshad’s acting and Stebin’s voice. It will chill the viewers to the bones. The song also reflects that one must always cherish their loved ones when there is the time because it is never known what tragedy can fall and make one lose them forever.

Juda Kar Liya new song has 471K views already and is counting by the minute. Viewers have showered love on the song by commenting on it as well. One user has also commented that as 2020 was getting worse by the day, this song came as a saviour. See their reactions below:

