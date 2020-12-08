Twitter's Top 2020 Moments: Dil Bechara, South Stars, Thrillers & Big Announcements Shine

Twitter has emerged not just as one of the most popular social media platforms, but also is known for its speedy flow of news, updates and reactions. With India known to consume Entertainment heavily, even Twitter was dominated with tweets about films, film celebrities, series, announcements and more. And there were numerous posts and topics that were intensely discussed, debated and praised, as revealed in Twitter’s ‘This Happened’ feature of most tweeted moments in 2020.

Most tweeted in world of Entertainment

Most tweeted film hashtag

Sports or movies? Why fight or choose, you don't need a remote control on Twitter ðŸ˜‰



à¤–à¥‡à¤² à¤¯à¤¾ à¤«à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤®à¥‡à¤‚? à¤²à¤¡à¤¼à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤šà¥à¤¨à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥€ à¤œà¤°à¥‚à¤°à¥€ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤¹à¥‹, à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‹ à¤Ÿà¥à¤µà¤¿à¤Ÿà¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤°à¤¿à¤®à¥‹à¤Ÿ à¤•à¤‚à¤Ÿà¥à¤°à¥‹à¤² à¤•à¥€ à¤œà¤°à¥‚à¤°à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆ ðŸ˜‰ pic.twitter.com/zgzixgDKgv — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’ last film Dil Bechara was the most tweeted film hashtag of 2020 (from January 1 to Novermber 15). The rest two were films down South, Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Most tweeted Hindi film

Dil Bechara was joined by Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Thappad and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and in this category.

In Sushant Case, 'CBI Not Acting Responsibly' States PIL In SC Seeking Status Report

Most tweed series

Crime thriller-drama Mirzapur 2, international thriller Money Heist and Sushmita Sen’s comeback Aarya, again a thriller with drama were the most tweeted series.

Most tweeted TV shows

Reality show Bigg Boss 14, thriller series Naagin 4 and daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were the most tweeted in this category.

Most retweted tweet

Tamil superstar Vijay's selfie with fans in Neyveli after completing the shoot of Mersal, days post Income Tax raids at his residence became the most retweeted.

The most Retweeted Tweet of 2020

2020 à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥‡ à¤œà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤°à¥€à¤Ÿà¥à¤µà¥€à¤Ÿ à¤¹à¥à¤† à¤Ÿà¥à¤µà¥€à¤Ÿ

2020à®®à¯ à®†à®£à¯à®Ÿà®¿à®©à¯à®…à®¤à®¿à®•à®®à¯ à®°à®¿à®Ÿà¯à®µà¯€à®Ÿà¯ à®šà¯†à®¯à¯à®¯à®ªà¯à®ªà®Ÿà¯à®Ÿà®Ÿà¯à®µà¯€à®Ÿà¯ pic.twitter.com/JpCT4y6fJm — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

Most liked tweet

Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma’s announcement about expecting their first baby was the most liked tweet of 2020.

The most Liked Tweet of 2020

2020 à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥‡ à¤œà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤²à¤¾à¤‡à¤• à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤—à¤¯à¤¾ à¤Ÿà¥à¤µà¥€à¤Ÿ

2020à®®à¯ à®†à®£à¯à®Ÿà®¿à®©à¯à®…à®¤à®¿à®•à®®à¯ à®²à¯ˆà®•à¯ à®šà¯†à®¯à¯à®¯à®ªà¯à®ªà®Ÿà¯à®Ÿ à®Ÿà¯à®µà¯€à®Ÿà¯ pic.twitter.com/lMN18Z5KEd — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

Most quoted tweet

Amitabh Bachchan’s post announcing that he had contracted COVID-19 was the most quoted tweet of 2019.

The most Quoted Tweet of 2020

2020 à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥‡ à¤œà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤•à¤¼à¥‹à¤Ÿ à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤—à¤¯à¤¾ à¤Ÿà¥à¤µà¥€à¤Ÿ

2020à®®à¯ à®†à®£à¯à®Ÿà®¿à®©à¯à®…à®¤à®¿à®•à®®à¯ à®®à¯‡à®±à¯à®•à¯‹à®³à¯ à®•à®¾à®Ÿà¯à®Ÿà®ªà¯à®ªà®Ÿà¯à®Ÿ à®Ÿà¯à®µà¯€à®Ÿà¯ pic.twitter.com/aqXTnaZI0h — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

