Twitter 2020 Shows Most Tweeted Shows This Year, From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Aarya

2020 has been a hard year to put up with and the end of it is near. What kept people entertained during the lockdown were streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar among others. Audiences also shared their reviews about a show or a movie through social media. Read ahead to know which were the most tweeted TV shows this year.
Twitter 2020 has been one of the most entertaining social media platforms. Major happenings in this year were tweeted using the hashtag #thishappened. Of all the web series and TV serials that made rounds on social media, here are the ones that made the most noise.
Mirzapur 2 buzzed the social media with its new season and was one of the most tackled about shows. The show was followed by Money Heist as it was one of the most tweeted about shows as well. Lastly, ranked Aarya. After a successful season one, the makers of the show have also announced that they are going to come with a season two of the show.
