Twitter 2020 Shows Most Tweeted Shows This Year, From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Aarya

2020 has been a hard year to put up with and the end of it is near. What kept people entertained during the lockdown were streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar among others. Audiences also shared their reviews about a show or a movie through social media. Read ahead to know which were the most tweeted TV shows this year.

2020 most tweeted about TV shows

Twitter 2020 has been one of the most entertaining social media platforms. Major happenings in this year were tweeted using the hashtag #thishappened. Of all the web series and TV serials that made rounds on social media, here are the ones that made the most noise.

1. Bigg Boss

This was one of the most talked-about reality shows on the microblogging site.

2. Naagin 4

The fourth instalment of this supernatural thriller show received a lot of flak by the audiences. Balaji Telefilms producer Ekta Kapoor even went on board to say that the writing of Naagin 4 was poor and not up to the mark of its other seasons. It starred Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin and Rashami Desai as Brinda, Dev, Nayantara and Shalakha in prominent roles. It revolved around the union between a shape-shifting serpent and a human being causing the serpent to lose her powers.

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in its second instalment as it revolves around the Kartik and Naira wooing each other all over again. The show made rounds on social media for its one particular episode where Naira is stepping out of the house for grocery shopping and Kartik helps her wear her sanitisation gear like glows and face shield. It had become a meme template as well. Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar passed away as she suffered from complications from COVID-19.

2020 most tweeted about web series

Mirzapur 2 buzzed the social media with its new season and was one of the most tackled about shows. The show was followed by Money Heist as it was one of the most tweeted about shows as well. Lastly, ranked Aarya. After a successful season one, the makers of the show have also announced that they are going to come with a season two of the show.

