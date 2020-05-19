Twitter Thread Re-imagining 'Friends' Characters As Mobile Apps Is Hilarious

This year started with some amazing news for FRIENDS fans as the cast announced the much-awaited reunion. However, the good news was later overshadowed by the Coronavirus pandemic and the shoot was put on hold. However, a recent twitter thread that reimagined all the six characters as mobile apps, has managed to spread some cheer on the internet.

'Twitter, Tinder, Wikipedia...'

The thread starts with reimaging Mathew Perry aka Chandler as Twitter. From Hi, "I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable” to “I’m not great at advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment,” netizens have found it perfect.

a thread of Friends characters as apps ~ pic.twitter.com/jk2SRe3EmC — ap (@aasthapastaa) May 17, 2020

Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel is Instagram. From her OOTDs to Hairstyles, the queen of fashion can effortlessly pull off the similarity.

Courteney Cox aka Monica is reimagined as Pinterest. From displaying her cooking skills to carefully arranging everything in her life. Netizens couldn’t agree more on this.

When it comes to giving information and advises who can be better than David Schwimmer aka Ross who is reimagined as Wikipedia. From making you speak correctly to sometimes boring you to sleep, Ross tried to make everyone around him smarter.

Matt LeBlanc aka Joey is compared to Tinder. Many have agreed on the fact that one ‘How you doin’ from him could leave all girls blushing.

And last but not the least, the goofiest of the group, Lisa Kurdrwo Phoebe has been compared to Spotify. Honestly, after the hit track ‘Smelly cat’ who else but Ms Buffay to get the honour of being a music app.

Meanwhile, the reunion episode which was expected to appear on HBO Max on May 27 has been delayed. Now, one of the creators has mentioned that the reunion episode may begin after summer, according to a news portal.

Chairman Bob Greenblatt said that they initially thought they could wrap the shooting according to schedule and have the episode aired on May 27. However, due to the situation, this reunion episode shooting may have to wait for a bit longer than expected. However, the chairman did mention that if things seem to get better, they will most likely begin production by the end of summer, according to a news portal. Further on, the chairman added that they do not feel the need to have a big audience on the Friends set. He added that the episode is just about the six friends coming back together.

