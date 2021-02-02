Twitter Thread With Quirky Contact Names Is Hilarious, Netizens Share Their Experiences

People usually save their loved ones' names and numbers in a quirky manner as their phone contact. Everyone gives funny nicknames to their friends and family members that bring joy to their face every time their phone rings. Well not always funny, people also save contacts with not-so-nice names. This was a common thing until it recently became a trend on social media. A Twitter thread has gone viral and netizens are left in splits as they see some unusual names of people save in phone's contact list. It started when a Twitter user named Jennifer Wortman shared how her husband has saved her name in his phone. Soon, it became a viral thread as people started sharing the same.

Today I discovered my husband has me in his phone as “Jennifer Wortman.” — Jennifer Wortman (@wrefinnej) January 30, 2021

Quirky names thread

Today I discovered my husband has me in his phone as “Jennifer Wortman”, wrote the Twitter user. Sooner than we know, it became a trend as people from all domains of life started commenting on the tweet. While few shared images of the quirky contact names, other left hilarious comments. Let’s have a look at a few of the responses.

My husband has a similar practicality in listing me by just my name.



I... do not have that practicality. 😶🙃 pic.twitter.com/Qdb2ZUEkla — 🇺🇸😷Steph @ Home🏡🇺🇸 (@skrutsick) January 31, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, I present my husband’s contact listing for me, his wife of 16 years—Christine Moore pic.twitter.com/fCBtd4sh2v — Christine Moore (@christinewmoore) January 31, 2021

Im late to this game. What’s the problem? Same for me but no picture and my old work number and employer. He still takes my calls. pic.twitter.com/iLBRX85176 — Chris Cameron (@cmcameron) February 1, 2021

I had my wife in my phone as just her first name so she changed it when she was getting some pictures off of it a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/LsGaNMkHNX — Jeremy (@clarknova11) January 31, 2021

In my daughter’s phone I’m listed as Birthgiver — Dr. Liza Wieland (@LizaWieland) January 30, 2021

My kid had me as Mothership!🛸 — APRIL Inc. CCO (@GrayFinnch) January 31, 2021

My mum is in my phone as “mum 👵🏼” and when I ask Siri to call her from car, he says “calling mum old woman” and it makes me laugh every time.



Wife is still in my phone under her maiden name. Can’t bear to change it. An ode to her youth. — David James Lister (@MlSTERLlSTER) January 31, 2021

! . my daughter has me in her phone as 'my creator' — wiseoldsnail (@wiseoldsnail) January 31, 2021

