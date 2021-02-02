Last Updated:

Twitter Thread With Quirky Contact Names Is Hilarious, Netizens Share Their Experiences

People usually save their loved ones' names and numbers in a quirky manner as a phone contact. Depicting this trend, a twitter thread has gone viral.

Akanksha Arora
People usually save their loved ones' names and numbers in a quirky manner as their phone contact. Everyone gives funny nicknames to their friends and family members that bring joy to their face every time their phone rings. Well not always funny, people also save contacts with not-so-nice names. This was a common thing until it recently became a trend on social media. A Twitter thread has gone viral and netizens are left in splits as they see some unusual names of people save in phone's contact list. It started when a Twitter user named Jennifer Wortman shared how her husband has saved her name in his phone. Soon, it became a viral thread as people started sharing the same. 

Quirky names thread 

Today I discovered my husband has me in his phone as “Jennifer Wortman”, wrote the Twitter user. Sooner than we know, it became a trend as people from all domains of life started commenting on the tweet. While few shared images of the quirky contact names, other left hilarious comments. Let’s have a look at a few of the responses. 

