'My Kitty Loves Her Hat': Tweet On Reviews About Cat Hats Sparks Hilarious Thread

A post on Twitter about cat hat reviews got converted into a Twitter thread and netizens just cannot get enough of it. The thread began when a Twitter user posted images of a cat hat review and said that the best thing is that every review is 5 stars with a furious looking cat. This is when all the cat parents started sharing images of their furred creatures with the most perfect hats.

“The best place on the internet is the reviews of hats for cats because every review is like “5 stars, amazing hat” and then a picture of the cat looking absolutely furious,'' says the caption. The post includes two separate images. In both the images, cats can be seen wearing hats and they have been rewarded with five stars. However, the felines do not appear pleased. The first image says, ‘I can not wait to do a photoshoot with this hat. It is adorable and fits well. Well made with super fast shipping’. The other review read, ‘My cat has become a mushroom fairy. I like it very cute’.

The best place on the internet is the reviews of hats for cats because every review is like “5 stars, amazing hat” and then a picture of the cat looking absolutely furious pic.twitter.com/ZKkpxDqh0g — little piss pants, PhD (@DoctorPissPants) December 3, 2020

Tweeples post images of their cats

With this, many Twitter users started sharing images of their cats. One Twitter user wrote, “For the kitties that don’t like a traditional hat, may I just suggest a bonnet”. The tweet has managed to gather over 190K likes. Here is a look at few of the hats for the cats:

I live to torture my cat, Copurrnicus. He's a good sport. pic.twitter.com/2wrspTu68Z — Malaya (@liminalstages) December 5, 2020

Ty I collect pictures of animals wearing clothing. In exchange for the veritable gold mine you've directed me to, I offer you these cats in headwear. pic.twitter.com/aki9Hse4XE — 🌽 (ﾉ ◉◡◉ )ﾉ=͟͟͞͞🥫 (@MapleBalsamic) December 4, 2020

My kitty loves her hat 💓💞 pic.twitter.com/qkghMk1KU0 — lil Bigfoot ™️ (@TwoMuchSwaqq) December 4, 2020

