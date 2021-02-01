Harry Styles Turns 27, Fans Trend #HappyBirthdayKing For Him On Twitter

Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday today. In 2020, the One Direction member scaled several charts with his sophomore solo album, Fine Line. Since the singer and actor is celebrating his birthday, his fans took it upon themselves to make him feel special. No wonder hashtags like #HappyBirthdayKing and #Happy27th are trending on Twitter. Find out more details about this story below.

Harry Styles’ fans trend #HappyBirthdayKing on Twitter

Harry Styles was as a member of the British-Irish boyband One Direction. But after the band went on a hiatus, Harry Styles began his solo singing career. Before dropping his debut self-titled album, Harry Styles starred in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Since then there has been no looking back for this One Direction star.

Harry Styles’ name was plastered all over the charts after his sophomore album, Fine Line dropped on December 13, 2019. Now, his name is once again trending on Twitter. But this time it is not for his music. Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday today, February 1, 2021. His birthday called for a celebration, so his fans chose to make it extra special by trending his hashtags on Twitter. These hashtags ranged from #HappyBirthdayKing, #happybirthdayharrystyles to #Happy27th. Take a look at these tweets here.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @Harry_Styles aka the love of my life and favorite person ever!! Thank you for saving my life and being so sweet no matter what!! I love you so much and miss you🥺🥺 hope you have the best day ever you truly deserve it! #Happybirthdayharry #HappyBirthdayKing pic.twitter.com/J7n4EKb69A — Cammie (@tpwkcg) February 1, 2021

omg it's my favorite persons birthday today happy 27th birthday harry i love you with my whole entire heart. thanks you for all that u have done for me over the years i love you so so much happy birthday @Harry_Styles #happybirthdayharrystyles #Happybirthdayharry pic.twitter.com/ToPNCcCHTX — abby is listening ✨ (@jonahsmarinara) February 1, 2021

You deserve the whole world!! Happy 27th Birthday to the love of my life!! #happybirthdayharrystyles #alltheloveforharry #harrystylesbirthday pic.twitter.com/UMr0xKRPBC — Hazza Styles (@Love_Tommo_834) February 1, 2021

Happy 27th birthday to my favorite human!! Thank you for all that you do, you have no idea how much it means to me. I love you more than anything and I can’t wait to dance together again on tour !! @Harry_Styles #harrystylesbirthday pic.twitter.com/7Dh5jpG3xt — rachel ᴴ (@hstylesinspires) February 1, 2021

happy 27th birthday to my bby <3 ilysm you don't even know. thank you for truly saving mine & so many others lives. i am so grateful for you. thank you so much love <33 pic.twitter.com/e1kJVygU42 — mei-ling?? | HAPPY B-DAY HARRY (@AMOR3VOL0US) February 1, 2021

thank you for teaching me what self love and acceptance is.

thank you for always being there for me -even without knowing it.

thank you for everything - thank you, for being the reason i’m still here

im so proud of you - happy 27th ! #Happybirthdayharry pic.twitter.com/07nzauMXog — - Z ♡︎🔪 ☁️🍌 (@golden_tommo6) February 1, 2021

Happy 27th to one of my favorite artist. You helped me get through so much and I’m so thankful for that. I wish you the best💕✨@Harry_Styles #HarryStyles #happybirthdayharrystyles #tpwk — Nad (@jtmnadine) February 1, 2021

Harry Styles’ upcoming project

Harry Styles is not only a successful singer, but an actor as well. As mentioned earlier, Harry Styles marked his acting debut in the film, Dunkirk. The 2017 film also starred Cilian Murphy, Tom Hardy, and Fionn Whitehead. Now, the One Direction star is set to star in his second film. Harry Styles will be starring alongside Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne, and Chris Pine in the film, Don’t worry Darling. This upcoming film is a psychological horror. The film is directed by none other than Booksmart director Olivia Wilde. The film has already gone on floors, but its release date is yet to be announced.

Apart from films, Harry Styles is yet to announce any new music. But the Watermelon Sugar singer did end up releasing a new music video. Harry Styles recently starred alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge in his music, Treat People With Kindness. The video instantly went viral on social media. But since then fans have been eagerly waiting for an update about Harry Styles’ new music.

