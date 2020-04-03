The Debate
How To Entertain Kids At Home; Ideas For How To Build And Make Things To Keep Them Engaged

Family

How to entertain kids at home is a tough task. But you can build and make things to keep them engaged. Here is a list of things you can build with your kids.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
how to entertain kids at home

The whole nation is under Coronavirus lockdown, and this has pushed all the people inside the houses to prevent the spread of the virus. The government has been asking people to practice social distancing and be alone to prevent the spread of the virus. Due to this, keeping kids engaged is getting tougher for parents. Entertaining kids at home is also a big task, and here is how you can make your house more entertaining for kids by redecorating your house to make it better for your kids. Take a look at how to entertain kids at home with these parenting tips. 

How to entertain kids at home: Make a blanket fort for kids

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Daniele ↟ Photographer (@dirtandglass) on

 

Teach your kids gardening like Kareena Kapoor Khan 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

 

How to entertain kids at home: Build a make-shift basketball hoop like Kalki 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

 

How to entertain kids at home: Build a climbing wall to keep kids engaged 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UPBEAT CENTRE (@upbeatcentre) on

 

How to entertain kids at home: Make a scavenger hunt 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Whiz Kids Day Nursery (@whizkidsdaynursery) on

 

How to entertain kids at home: Make a family tree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Smileytots (@smiley_tots_) on

 

How to entertain kids at home: Making and playing games  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cassandra Centre (@cassandra_centre) on

 

First Published:
COMMENT
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

