Two Penguins From US' Oregon Zoo Goes Out For A Hike, Steal Netizens' Hearts

Penguins have had many exciting escapades this year, from visiting aquariums to having a field trip at a museum. Now, two penguins from Oregon Zoo, Nacho and Goat, are out to explore a forest. A video of the penguins out for a hike has grabbed the attention of netizens.

The very small video clip begins with the Nacho and Goat walking around in a forest-like area. As the video progresses, the penguins can be seen enjoying and exploring the place. Both of them can also be seen battling over a dry leave. Towards the end, they can be spotted at an aquarium, observing the seals. The caption of the video read, “Getting some fresh air with Nacho and Goat”.

Read: Two Penguins From Chicago Visit Art Gallery, Adorable Video Leaves Netizens Thrilled

Netizens show love for penguins

Uploaded on November 5, the video has managed to gather almost 14K likes. Netizens bombarded the comment section after watching the adorable video. One Instagram user wrote, "This was SO needed today! Thank you!". Another person wrote, "do you think we could ask to hike around with the penguins toooooo?" (sic).

Read: Glorious! Rare Black Tiger Photographed In Odisha; Netizens Say 'it Looks Beautiful'

In a separate incident, a few days ago two penguins from Shedd Aquarium, Izzy and Darwin, had explored the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. Video of the bonded pair which was put online has gone viral with netizens flooding the aquarium's Twitter. During the COVID-19 pandemic, most public places and tourist attractions like museums, zoo’s and aquariums have remained closed and while some have begun reopening, attendance is still low. This absence of visitors is what has afforded these penguins the opportunity to explore the museum. In a similar incident, last month the Shedd Museum had organised a trip for two penguins to visist the Shedd Aquarium gift shop. The video similar to the one showing penguins Museum of Contemporary Art also garnered lots of love from netizens.

Read: Global Warming Reveals Carcasses Of Adelie Penguins Preserved In Antarctica

Also Read: 'You Could Be President': Kamala Harris' Conversation With Her Great Niece Wins Internet

(Image Credits: Instagram/OregonZoo)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.