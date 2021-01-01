ALN Vs WAH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UAE Gulf League Game Preview

Quick links:
Al Nasr SC (ALN) will go up against Al Wahda (WAH) in the upcoming match of the UAE Gulf League on Friday, January 1, 2021, at 6:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Here is our ALN vs WAH Dream11 prediction, top picks and ALN vs WAH Dream11 team.
Al Nasr are currently at the third position of the UAE Gulf league leaderboard with 23 points. Ryan Mendes and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing two (two draws). Al Wahda, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot with 18 points and a win-loss record of 5-3.
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Al Nasr SC are the favourites to win the game.
📝| المؤتمر الصحفي التقديمي لمباراة #النصر_الوحدة في الجولة الثانية عشر من دوري الخليج العربي— AL-NASR FC (@ALNasrSC) December 30, 2020
Al Nasr vs @AlWahdaFCC Pre-match press conference in the 12th round of AGLhttps://t.co/y6KEey1jzp#نادي_النصر
Note: The above ALN vs WAH Dream11 prediction, ALN vs WAH Dream11 team, probable ALN vs WAH playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALN vs WAH Dream11 team and ALN vs WAH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
