ALN Vs WAH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UAE Gulf League Game Preview

Al Nasr SC (ALN) will go up against Al Wahda (WAH) in the upcoming match of the UAE Gulf League on Friday, January 1, 2021, at 6:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Here is our ALN vs WAH Dream11 prediction, top picks and ALN vs WAH Dream11 team.

ALN vs WAH Dream11 prediction: ALN vs WAH Dream11 prediction and preview

Al Nasr are currently at the third position of the UAE Gulf league leaderboard with 23 points. Ryan Mendes and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing two (two draws). Al Wahda, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot with 18 points and a win-loss record of 5-3.

ALN vs WAH Dream11 prediction: ALN vs WAH Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Friday, January 1, 2021

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Also Read l AAI vs ALJ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, UAE Gulf League match preview

ALN vs WAH Dream11 prediction: Probable ALN vs WAH playing 11

Al Nasr SC probable 11 - Ahmed Mohammad Shambih, Ibrahim Essa Al Balooshi, Mahmoud khamis Al Hamadi, Mohamed Fawzi, Mohamed Ali Ayed, Ryan Mendes, Diaa Sabi'A, yaqoub Hassan Alblooshi, Sebastian Tagliabue, Brandley Mack-Olien Kuwas, Caique Jesus Da Silva

- Ahmed Mohammad Shambih, Ibrahim Essa Al Balooshi, Mahmoud khamis Al Hamadi, Mohamed Fawzi, Mohamed Ali Ayed, Ryan Mendes, Diaa Sabi'A, yaqoub Hassan Alblooshi, Sebastian Tagliabue, Brandley Mack-Olien Kuwas, Caique Jesus Da Silva Al Wahda probable 11 - Rashed Ali, Mohamed Alshamsi, Ahmed Rashid, Gianluca Muniz, Lucas Pimenta, Tahnoon Alzaabi, Khalil Ibrahim, Myung Joo Lee, Ismaeil Matar, Tim Matavz, Yahya AlGhassani

Also Read l HTA vs SHJ Dream11 prediction, top picks, team, UAE Gulf League 2020 match preview

ALN vs WAH Dream11 prediction: ALN vs WAH Dream11 team, top picks

Al Nasr SC: Mahmoud khamis Al Hamadi, Ryan Mendes, Brandley Mack-Olien Kuwas

Al Wahda: Ahmed Rashid, Tahnoon Alzaabi, Ismaeil Matar

ALN vs WAH Match prediction: ALN vs WAH Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Rashed Ali

Defenders: Ahmed Rashid, Gianluca Muniz, Mahmoud khamis Al Hamadi

Midfielders: Ryan Mendes, Diaa Sabi'A, Tahnoon Alzaabi, Khalil Ibrahim

Forwards: Ismaeil Matar, Brandley Mack-Olien Kuwas, Sebastian Tagliabue

Also Read l HLL vs SHB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Saudi Professional League match preview

ALN vs WAH team: ALN vs WAH Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Al Nasr SC are the favourites to win the game.

📝| المؤتمر الصحفي التقديمي لمباراة #النصر_الوحدة في الجولة الثانية عشر من دوري الخليج العربي



Al Nasr vs @AlWahdaFCC Pre-match press conference in the 12th round of AGLhttps://t.co/y6KEey1jzp#نادي_النصر — AL-NASR FC (@ALNasrSC) December 30, 2020

Note: The above ALN vs WAH Dream11 prediction, ALN vs WAH Dream11 team, probable ALN vs WAH playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALN vs WAH Dream11 team and ALN vs WAH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l OSA vs ALA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, La Liga match prediction

Image Source: Al Nasr SC/Twitter