Ugandan Musician Releases Song To Raise Awareness About Coronavirus Spread In Africa

A Ugandan Popstar named Bobi Wine has recently released an informative song about the various steps one should follow amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The song also features reggae artist Nubian Li. The song that was uploaded on social media and YouTube is titled ''Corona Virus Alert'' stresses on the fact that we should not take the coronavirus lightly.

'Sensitise the masses'

The song starts out by saying that everyone is a potential victim of the virus but everyone can also be a solution. The song states that we must all practice social distancing so that we can be that solution and beat this virus. Take a look at the song below.

Watch as we use music to send the message and further raise awareness on the Corona Virus pandemic. We hope you enjoy the music, pick the message, share widely & spread the word. In solidarity, we shall beat the virus.#Edutainment #UnitedAgainstCOVID19https://t.co/XGd1FmpBHh pic.twitter.com/FGm2I8dllx — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) March 25, 2020

Take a look at people’s reactions to the catchy song below.

Oh God! Sincerely our dear president is greatly endowed. Respect my President✊✊✊✊ — Elie mihigo (@eliemihigo8) March 25, 2020

This is massive and we declare you Hon @HEBobiwine and Mr. @NubianBukenAli as true patriotics of @UgandaGovt — Uganda People's Human Rights Movement (@UgandaHuman) March 25, 2020

This is nice — Urban Bouy (@Urbanbouy01) March 25, 2020

Thank you. Bobi you've really provided exemplary leadership in this time. Forefront of the fight against #COVID19 with your limited resources. Proud of you. — The Real Oloo (@PKOloo) March 25, 2020

Thanks so much for this beautiful Edutainment song — Nsereko Kafrika (@KafrikaNsereko) March 25, 2020

In addition to being a musician, Bobi Wine is also a politician who serves as a member of parliament representing Kyadondo East constituency in Wakiso District, in Uganda’s central region.

