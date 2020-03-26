The Debate
Ugandan Musician Releases Song To Raise Awareness About Coronavirus Spread In Africa

What’s Viral

A Ugandan Popstar named Bobi Wine has recently released an informative song about the various steps one should follow amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Ugandan pop-star turned legislator shares coronavirus awareness song

A Ugandan Popstar named Bobi Wine has recently released an informative song about the various steps one should follow amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The song also features reggae artist Nubian Li.  The song that was uploaded on social media and YouTube is titled ''Corona Virus Alert'' stresses on the fact that we should not take the coronavirus lightly.

'Sensitise the masses'

The song starts out by saying that everyone is a potential victim of the virus but everyone can also be a solution. The song states that we must all practice social distancing so that we can be that solution and beat this virus. Take a look at the song below.

Take a look at people’s reactions to the catchy song below.

Read: Ugandan Climate Activist Cropped From Photo With Greta Thunberg, Netizens Enraged

Read: Uganda: Imam Suspended From Holy Duties After Unknowingly Marrying A Man

In addition to being a musician, Bobi Wine is also a politician who serves as a member of parliament representing Kyadondo East constituency in Wakiso District, in Uganda’s central region.

Read: Ugandan Authorities Bust Smuggler From DRC For Hiding Cosmetics In Fake Baby

Read: Woman Saving Gorillas Of Uganda Nominated As 2019 Tusk Award Finalist

 

 

