Ugandan Climate Activist Cropped From Photo With Greta Thunberg, Netizens Enraged

Rest of the World News

Ugandan Climate Activist alleged racism and segregation based on composition after she was snipped out of a photograph from WEF Davos featuring Greta Thunberg.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ugandan

Vanessa Nakate, a Ugandan climate activist, has alleged racism and segregation based on composition after she was snipped out of a photograph from WEF Davos, Switzerland that featured leading climate change activist Greta Thunberg along with Loukina Tille, Luisa Neubauer, and Isabelle Axelsson.

Nakate made claims that she was cropped from the published version of the picture by the Associated Press (AP), a US news agency, where the five activists had given a news conference on climate change. She made a comment on the photograph circulating on social media asking the agency why she was fragmented out of the group photo op. She also shared a short clip on Twitter bringing the issue in the public domain.

According to the reports, Nakate was disheartened because what the agency had done was racist and it showed how the people from Africa were valued. She added that it was the worst thing to happen to her in her lifetime.

She narrated her experience in the summit

In the 10-minute video Nakate shared with the social media she narrated her ordeal and her experience in the summit. She spoke about the way she felt about the cropped photo. The Swedish environmental activist, Greta Thunberg, expressed disgruntlement in the comments about the incident saying that she was extremely grateful for the efforts Nakate was putting to conserve the planet and sent support her way.

On Friday, Greta Thunberg had accused the corporate elites of their incessant neglect about the climate emergency and said that such behavior wasn’t expected of the world leaders.

(Image credit: AP)

Published:
COMMENT
