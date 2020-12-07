UK: Chester Zoo shares video of teeny twin monkeys, 'cuteness overload' says internet

Chester Zoo, located in Britain’s Cheshire, has welcomed two teeny monkeys. Both tiny primates belong to the Pygmy marmoset species and twins by birth. Both the baby monkeys, not bigger than ping pong balls, are being poured with love from across the world after their video was shared online by Chester Zoo.

Speaking to The Independent, primate keeper Holly Webb said that it was wonderful to see new additions within the marmoset family and was almost unbelievable just how small the babies are when they are firstborn. She revealed that they were no bigger than a ping pong ball.

As of now, their genders are not known as they are very small in size. However, their mother three years Zoe and father, four-year-old Baldrick have jumped straight into parenthood. As per the zoo officials, Baldrick was spotted carrying his babies on his back, when they were one day old.

'Cuteness overload'

Meanwhile, the video clip shared by the Chester Zoo has created a stir on the internet and has been viewed over 15 thousand times. Meanwhile, netizens have also left no stone unturned to congratulate the parents and celebrate the birth of teeny twins.” I love these! We need to try and spot them next time we go,” write an excited user. “They are gorgeous Best of luck,” wished another elated user.

About the species

The pygmy marmoset, genus Cebuella, is a small genus of New World monkey native to rainforests of the western Amazon Basin in South America. The species is notable for being the smallest monkey and one of the smallest primates in the world, at just over 100 grams. Currently, the species is under threat from increased hunting and habitat destruction.

