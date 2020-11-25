'World's Loneliest' Elephant Leaves 'abusive' Pakistani Zoo For Cambodia, Gets New Life

Having attracted flak from international animal rights activists for substandard housing and deteriorating living conditions at the zoo, Pakistan’s lone Asian elephant Kaavan is being relocated to Cambodia. The ‘world’s loneliest elephant’ which was gifted to Islamabad by Sri Lanka in 1985 over diplomatic ties received a heartfelt farewell, as the President of Pakistan attended the party to bid the creature held in captivity at Marghazar Zoo a goodbye. The zoo had confirmed in a report earlier that Kaavn will be transferred to Cambodia's Wildlife Sanctuary, as he was the only member of his species left. The animal welfare organization Four Paws reported that the tusker was kept in a poor facility, mostly ignored, after his female partner Sahel passed away in 2012.

President Dr. Arif Alvi paid a visit to Islamabad Zoo to pay farewell to Kaavan- the elephant. He was briefed about the arrangements for Kaavan's transportation to Cambodia. pic.twitter.com/B33tn8sTEx — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 24, 2020

Kaavan, 35, male elephant will be transported from Pakistan to Cambodia https://t.co/Ix56u5muQ4 pic.twitter.com/iau1G9jPUk — Office of Cambodia's Prime Minister (@PeacePalaceKH) November 22, 2020

On November 24, Islamabad's zoo threw a lavish celebration with balloons, music performances, and a live audience as the 35-year-old bull elephant prepared to leave the facilities after years. A spokesman for Pakistan's ministry of climate change Saleem Shaikh told sources of local broadcaster Dawn that the elephant was readying to be flown out of Islamabad to Cambodia in huge metal confinement on board a plane.

#FOURPAWSinPakistan: We are one step closer to improving Kaavan’s life forever! It was certainly a complicated task, but our team has managed to build a training crate. Dr. Amir Khalil, is now spending his time with the world’s loneliest elephant in preparation for his journey. pic.twitter.com/noziwxfUfw — FOUR PAWS USA (@FOURPAWSUSA) November 18, 2020

Before he left, the animal lovers and well-wishers gathered to pay the last visit to the elderly elephant as the band serenaded Kaavan’s departure. The zoo where the tusker resided for decades was in the festive spirit as people assembled with banners, “Farewell Kaavan, we will miss you.” The event was attended by several ministers, Pakistani lawmakers, climate change minister, and President Dr. Arif Alvi who wished the animal well.

Read: Langur Sits In Hollow Tree In Viral Image, Netizens Say 'perfect Timing'

Read: US: Mysterious Object Falls From Sky; 'Maybe We'll Get Better Internet' Joke Netizens

Tusker will not be sedated

A vet from animal rescue organization Four Paws, Amir Khalil, performed Frank Sinatra soundtracks for the tusker, who seemingly bonded with him well while he had been aggressive to other humans at confinement over the past few years. Earlier in a statement released by Four Paws, Khalil had lamented the creature’s tragic condition, saying, “I cannot wait to bring him to Cambodia together with the Four Paws team.”

He said in a release, “For the past four years, my partners in Free The Wild — Mark, Gina, and I — have been working tirelessly to achieve this moment.” The animal will not be sedated for safety as per Four Paws’ release and will be transported by a group of veterinarians. Apart from the tusker, Himalayan brown bears, five monkeys, and one deer at Marghazar Zoo are also being planned to relocate given the deteriorating status and lack of care at the zoo facility.

Sorry & Farewell to Kaavan! As our dearest (from childhood) is off to Cambodia. Prev Govts didn't pay any attention in making sanctuaries or national parks & we are sorry the way we treated Kavaan. Our Govt straight away kicked off the work on establishing 15 new nat parks to... — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 23, 2020

..preserve the ecological habitats & wildlife while focusing on eco tourism & nature conservation.

Kavaan-we all remember from our childhood ll surely b missing Saheli who remained his partner here frm 1990to2002(untill her death)

Kavaan ll join his new friends in Cambodia. @cher pic.twitter.com/u2bwwuRVe8 — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 23, 2020

It was the Farewell Ceremony of #Kaavan. He ll be leaving Pakistan on 29th November to be shifted to a sanctuary in #Cambodia. Just when I thought I couldn't get happier about it. It was known world’s loneliest #elephant neglected by #isbzoo management.#FarewellKaavan pic.twitter.com/1JhJy857hW — UroojSayyami (@Uroojsayyami) November 24, 2020

I appreciate his perseverance for he trusted the same mankind that tortured him for over 3 decades.From abusive commands to Dr. Amir's requesting tone,from chains to letting him be,from toxic diet (mostly sugar)to a healthy one,he has certainly learnt to appreciate the difference pic.twitter.com/86u43bge1Q — Faryal Haque Nawaz (@Faryalhaque) November 24, 2020

#Kaavan is also on his musth period, heat in layman terms. During which a bull elephant is unpredictable restless and aggressive.They also secrete a hormone which is visible on his face. While our bub has behaved so maturely so far. For he knows that "now the end is near" :) pic.twitter.com/sEGt1UEFNS — Faryal Haque Nawaz (@Faryalhaque) November 24, 2020

As #Kaavan nears his flight and his training intensifies, experienced trainers from around the globe are flying in to help him ease into the process.



This is Ingo from team @fourpawsint who is an elephant trainer and has more than a decades experience in the same. pic.twitter.com/DG1eBOxxI3 — Faryal Haque Nawaz (@Faryalhaque) November 11, 2020

Today was the Farewell Ceremony of Kaavan. He will be leaving Pakistan on 29th November to be shifted to a sanctuary in Cambodia. Just when I thought I couldn't get happier about this news, they played a video of him dancing to the beat on news. My heart!!! #FarewellKaavan pic.twitter.com/oS2YJfMWfq — Ubaid Ullah (@itsubaidullah) November 23, 2020

The green light has been given! Kaavan can now be moved to the Cambodia Elephant Sanctuary to retire with dignity amongst other elephants. This is a good day. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/NgCOm9ogP6 — Randy Taylor Heaps (@RandyTa77144286) November 17, 2020

Asian elephants' lifespan in captivity is up to 60 years old, not 44. Hopefully Kaavan well be able to travel to the sanctuary soon to begin his road to healing, poor soul. All alone and in chains, for humans to gawk at for a few seconds. It's criminal. pic.twitter.com/6p4XcOCZVH — ʙᴇʟʟᴀ🦚 (@canyou_sonicme) November 25, 2020

Read: Delhi Airport Achieves New Height For Carbon Accreditation, Netizens Say 'great Work'

Read: Hospital Hires Trained Comfort Dog As Employee To 'greet' Patients; Netizens Are Drooling

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.