'World's Loneliest' Elephant Leaves 'abusive' Pakistani Zoo For Cambodia, Gets New Life

Islamabad's zoo threw a lavish celebration with balloons, music performances, and a live audience as the 35-year-old bull Elephant prepared to leave.

Elephant

Having attracted flak from international animal rights activists for substandard housing and deteriorating living conditions at the zoo, Pakistan’s lone Asian elephant Kaavan is being relocated to Cambodia. The ‘world’s loneliest elephant’ which was gifted to Islamabad by Sri Lanka in 1985 over diplomatic ties received a heartfelt farewell, as the President of Pakistan attended the party to bid the creature held in captivity at Marghazar Zoo a goodbye. The zoo had confirmed in a report earlier that Kaavn will be transferred to Cambodia's Wildlife Sanctuary, as he was the only member of his species left. The animal welfare organization Four Paws reported that the tusker was kept in a poor facility, mostly ignored, after his female partner Sahel passed away in 2012. 

On November 24, Islamabad's zoo threw a lavish celebration with balloons, music performances, and a live audience as the 35-year-old bull elephant prepared to leave the facilities after years. A spokesman for Pakistan's ministry of climate change Saleem Shaikh told sources of local broadcaster Dawn that the elephant was readying to be flown out of Islamabad to Cambodia in huge metal confinement on board a plane.

Before he left, the animal lovers and well-wishers gathered to pay the last visit to the elderly elephant as the band serenaded Kaavan’s departure. The zoo where the tusker resided for decades was in the festive spirit as people assembled with banners, “Farewell Kaavan, we will miss you.” The event was attended by several ministers, Pakistani lawmakers, climate change minister, and President Dr. Arif Alvi who wished the animal well. 

Tusker will not be sedated

A vet from animal rescue organization Four Paws, Amir Khalil, performed Frank Sinatra soundtracks for the tusker, who seemingly bonded with him well while he had been aggressive to other humans at confinement over the past few years. Earlier in a statement released by Four Paws, Khalil had lamented the creature’s tragic condition, saying, “I cannot wait to bring him to Cambodia together with the Four Paws team.”

He said in a release, “For the past four years, my partners in Free The Wild — Mark, Gina, and I — have been working tirelessly to achieve this moment.” The animal will not be sedated for safety as per Four Paws’ release and will be transported by a group of veterinarians. Apart from the tusker, Himalayan brown bears, five monkeys, and one deer at Marghazar Zoo are also being planned to relocate given the deteriorating status and lack of care at the zoo facility. 

