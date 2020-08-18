UK: Pet Doggo Gobbles Savings Worth 100 Pounds, Owner 'thought It was A Prank'

In a bizarre incident, a woman’s saving worth a hundred pounds were nibbled and swallowed by her pet pooch. Jocelyn Horne, who hails from the Isle of Man, had been saving money for months. However, recently she returned home only to find her saving gone down the stomach of her pet dog, Peggy.

The incident happened earlier this month when Horne had gone to work. After she returned home, she was informed about the currency notes by her partner. She thought that he was playing a prank until she saw herself saw the ripped notes by the side of her bed. According to media reports, Peggy, who likes chewing and nibbling things, ate around 100 pounds, that is equal to Rs 9,800.

'I thought it was a prank'

Speaking to the international media outlet, Horne explained that her pet Peggy wanted to “chew everything and anything” that hit the floor. Describing her experience, she said that after she returned back home, she saw only one single note of 20 pounds lying at her bedside.

"I actually thought it was my boyfriend playing a joke on me as he kept laughing," she added. However, it all became crystal clear after she saw Peggy falling sick and puking out the residue of her currency notes. Explaining that it did not look funny at that time, she added that now there wasn’t any hope of getting the serial numbers of the cash. She also posted the whole incident along with the photographs of the torn currency notes on Facebook.

Recently, a video of a pooch feasting on the homemade pizza cramming down the cheese from the freshly baked base left the internet pleased as punch. Shared on the canine named Moose’s Instagram account, the footage was captioned as “Surround yourself with pizza, not negativity”, further stating that “Haters will say gross.” With more than 4 million views on twitter, the video had the internet divided. While many thought that the pooch was an absolute sweetheart and the video was “cute”, some begged to differ.

