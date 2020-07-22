Grandpa Bids Goodbye To Doggo; Video Goes Viral On Social Media

A video has surfaced on social media, depicting the beautiful relationship between a doggo and his grandpa. The video has been captioned as ‘goodbye for now grandpa, see you soon’. Netizens bombarded the comment section of the video showing love for both, the doggo and the grandpa.

Video featuring cute dog trending

The extremely cute video caught attention of many Instagram users and also made them emotional. The video managed to gather over 16,000 views and close to 4,000 likes. There were also various comments from Instagram users, saying how adorable the video was.

The comment section was bombarded with heart emoticons, expressing love for the dog and the elderly man. One comment read, "Golden’s just love to love". There was also another comment which emphasised on how hard goodbyes can get, "Goodbyes are always hard bumblebee but you can look forward to seeing Grandpa real soon it's so nice that you love him so much you are very special pupper".

People also expressed their experiences in the comments section. One comment read, "The American bulldog l look after knows when I’m leaving for the day because he will not like me show him any affection and he won’t look at me". The video was uploaded on July 19 and it still continues to get likes and comments from the people on Instagram.

Various celebrities also put up pictures on Instagram with their beloved pet. The pictures often tend to trend on social media and receive lots of love. Recently Twinkle Khanna uploaded a picture with her dog, Alex. She wrote in the caption that her pet had just tossed over an 'out of work' Christmas tree.

