UK: Man's Workout Routine Amid COVID-19 Lockdown Inspires Netizens

With everyone in lockdown due to the coronavirus infection, some people are making the best use of their quarantine time by doing unique things to keep themselves busy and fit. Recently, a video of a 73-year-old man, UK-based Raj Singh who can be seen skipping in the backyard of his house amid the outbreak is winning hearts and inspiring many on social media.

The 22-second video shows, Singh skipping with utmost precision. With the UK in lockdown, this video by the old man is a way of encouraging people to take out some extra time from their routine for some physical activity so that the quarantine period could be spent happily. The same video was also shared on Twitter and the people are showering their comments on the same. Some users shared the video on their handles and sought motivation from the same while the other took it as a challenge for them to complete the task by following the footsteps of Raj Singh.

'Truly Inspiring'

On the Youtube video, Singh wrote that while skipping in isolation, he challenges everyone to participate and show their skipping skills. One of the users who got motivated from the video wrote that exercise has always been a positive outlet for her, one nice way to stay mentally and physically fit. She also thanked the daughter of the old man for sharing the video and inspiring many. Another user who got inspired by the video shared the clip on her wall and asked her followers to seek to boost their morale by watching this video.

Read: Coronavirus: 65-year-old Woman Tests Positive In Maha's Jalna

Read: Robert Downey Jr Pens Heartfelt Note For A Friend He Lost To Coronavirus On His Birthday

Exercise has always been a positive outlet for me, one nice way to stay mentally and physically fit.😊 Thinking of #skippingsingh & #hulamum 😎😎 - they are amazing and v inspirational! Will get my mum to get involved and do some stretches later! 😎 Happy Saturday. Xx — Meera (@MeeraDas) April 4, 2020

A third user who completed the challenge given by the 73-year-old man narrated her experience of the same by sharing her video of doing skipping. She even extended her thanks to the old man for inspiring many with his deeds. Apart from this, many other videos by Singh working out on a pull bar in his home will blow your mind. Singh is trying to break all the age-related myths and performed an exercise where he can be seen showing off his curvy muscles and act of balancing on the rod.

In his second 35 seconds video, Singh showed off his amazing flexibility moves by pulling himself up on the rod and then rotating 360 degrees on it before he comes back in shape. This video of the old is sure to impress you and keep you motivated to exercise and keep yourself fit amid the coronavirus lockdown which has restricted people to step out and exercise in open spaces.

Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Chelsea Send Exercise Bikes, Skipping Ropes And Weights To Squad

Read: Rijiju Urges Rope Skipping To Remain Fit Amid Lockdown, Star Athletes Respond

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.