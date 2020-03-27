Coronavirus Lockdown: Chelsea Send Exercise Bikes, Skipping Ropes And Weights To Squad

The Coronavirus lockdown has ensured that all sporting action in the UK has been abandoned as a precautionary measure to fight against COVID-19. Cobham, Chelsea's training centre, which was closed after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for Coronavirus, continues to be shut after the UK government's latest lockdown order. However, Chelsea have acted quickly to ensure that their players are fit and have established a new routine to track their daily activity.

Coronavirus lockdown: Chelsea send exercise bikes, skipping ropes and weight to their quarantined squad

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have established a new training regime to track player fitness and keep them in shape for Premier League action if and when it resumes. Exercise bikes like the ones at Cobham were delivered to all players at their homes along with GPS watch that logs their activity. Skipping ropes, weights were also sent to Chelsea's homebound squad, as the Coronavirus lockdown in the UK continues as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Fitness programmes, tailored to the needs of each player, like at Cobham were set, with the staff monitoring the results and provide online feedback.

Coronavirus lockdown: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and staff in constant contact with the players amidst COVID-19 isolation

Chelsea players have two workout sessions per day and have been asked to maintain their core strength with a lot of sprints according to The Athletic. For players living in London, the garden is assigned a new training pitch, while others have been instructed to find quiet places for sprinting with communal gyms out of bounds. The Chelsea staff has also emphasised heavily on healthy diet and nutrition. Players have been sent fresh fruits and vegetables in a bid to encourage healthy eating habits. Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and his backroom staff are in regular contact with the players to support to make sure that the squad feels fully supported in what is a hugely unsettling situation.

