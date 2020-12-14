UK: Mother-daughter Confuse WWII Grenade For Fossil On Beach, It Explodes In Kitchen

In a strange incident, a mom-daughter duo from the United Kingdom went to the beach and found a bizarre looking object. Both of them thought that it is a fossil and therefore, they decided to get it home. Facebook user Jodie Crews shared images of the bizarre looking object on her timeline and narrated the entire story along with it. As per the caption, when they posted pictures of the object on the fossil group, the duo was recommended to take a hot pin test on the object, to make out if that is whale vomit or not.

However, it turned out that the object was not a fossil or a whale vomit. It was an eroded WWII bomb, which turned into a hot ball of fire when poked with a hot needle. In the caption, Jodie wrote, “Very lucky to have such a brave little girl to scream for help (she was terrified) while my adrenaline kicked in with stair laps of wet towels... Had to save animals and house..... Still can't get my head round it...... Mental!!! Fireman told me, grenades have a wax around them and I had pushed the pin through that which instantly ignited it...Very lucky to have everything I started with just smoke dirt.... Jesus!!”. The woman took an important lesson as she said that she will not be picking up anything from the beach now on. Also, she shared images of the damage the hot fire ball had caused. There are images of the kitchen sink which has turned black completely. Also, few bricks have been destroyed just next to it.

Stunned netizens took over the comment section. "God Jodie how frightening for you both so glad you’re both ok thank goodness", wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, "If that was whale vomit u be £30,000 up lol but no u found a world war 2 grenade".

