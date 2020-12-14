Chennai's Marina Beach Re-opens For Public After 8 Months, Netizens React

The iconic beaches in Tamil Nadu including the Marina Beach in Chennai have been opened for tourists from today. They were earlier closed following the COVID-19 restrictions from the end of March this year.

People flocked the beach and crowds were also seen enjoying the vastness of the beach. Coronavirus lockdown in the State will continue till December 31.

Netizens react

Tamil Nadu: People flock to Marina Beach in Chennai as it re-opens for the public, after more than eight months in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/oLW8ODGqVE — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

I need the sea because it teaches me,

I don’t know if I learn music or awareness

if it’s a single wave or its vast existence -Pablo Neruda

From sand castles to empty carousels single silhouettes to stolen kisses , mortal remains it has seen it all #marinabeach good to be back pic.twitter.com/EyKhOtEP9r — Shashank Sai IPS (@shashanksaiIPS) December 14, 2020

Tamil Nadu posted 1,195 fresh COVID-19 cases aggregating to 7.98 lakh infections in the Sstate, while 12 more people succumbed to the virus pushing the toll to 11,895, the health department said on Sunday. As many as 1,276 people have got cured from the contagion totalling to 7.76 lakh so far, a bulletin said.

Active cases on Sunday, in Tamil Nadu stood at 10,115. Two districts, including the State capital and Coimbatore logged new cases in triple digits with Chennai adding 340, Coimbatore 115 while the remaining were spread across other districts. Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2.19 lakh infections out of more than 7.98 lakh in the state.

A total of 69,568 samples were tested on Sunday taking the cumulative to 1.29 crore specimens examined so far. Of the 12 deaths reported, seven died in private hospitals while five in government. Two have succumbed to the virus without ''any chronic illness''. Four of those who tested positive were returnees from other States, the bulletin said.

