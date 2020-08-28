UK: Nationwide Appeal Initiated To Find Iconic Aston Martin Stolen From Cheshire Streets

In a unique move, a nationwide public appeal has been initiated in the United Kingdom after an Aston Martin dating back to 1965 was stolen from a residential area in Wilmslow, Cheshire. As per Motor1.com reports, the incident happened at Hawthorn Lane on July 18, and prize money of £1,000 (approx $1,320) has been announced for viable information that leads to the return of the car.

'A Piece of British History'

According to the reports, the rare car has a couple of unique specifications which include a front fog light which is tinted yellow. In addition, the car sports 'vantage' badges on its side panels.

Neil Thomas, director of investigative services at vehicle security experts AX, is reported to have stated that the vehicle certainly stands out and the authrorities are keen to preserve "a little piece of British history".

He added that the vehicle has an official chassis number DB5/2058/R and said that they want leads from anyone who has any knowledge about the car's location. Thomas further added that the sole purpose of the appeal was launched to find the iconic vehicle.

As per reports, Thomas added that AX Protect service suggests its clients install advanced security devices but unfortunately the missing Aston Martin did not have one. He added that the authorities are looking into other ways of recovering vehicles, and this time they have urged the Britain public to help and support them finding the rare national treasure.

The iconic Aston Martin DB5 became popular as it featured in the James Bond film franchise. It first appeared in the 1964 Bond film Goldfinger and then in several other films throughout the series.

