KFC No Longer ‘Finger Lickin' Good’; Calls Iconic Slogan 'most Inappropriate For 2020'

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has temporarily suspended its iconic tagline 'It’s finger lickin’ good' after 64 years, calling it the "most inappropriate slogan for 2020" amid COVID- 19 pandemic. "The suspension will affect the slogan's use in global advertising for a little while," the company said in a statement on Monday.

'The slogan will be back'

"We find ourselves in a unique situation having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment," said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, the company's global Chief Marketing Officer. The WHO Coronavirus safety measures call for people to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands to reduce exposure to the virus.

"While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger-Lickin' Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit,” the KFC official added. For now, the company, which is a subsidiary of Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum! Brands is telling fans not to worry. "The slogan will be back," the statement said, adding "Just when the time is right."

KFC suspends ad after backlash

In March, when the coronavirus outbreak spread across the globe, KFC was forced to suspend advertisements that used the brand's classic slogan in the UK. The action was taken after the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) reportedly received multiple complaints concerning the new ad that was launched.

After the commercial debuted on television, the ASA received 163 complaints from viewers, reported Fox News as confirmed by a spokesperson. The advertisement, called 'Piano', showed multiple people licking their fingers while eating in public places. In the given complaints, people called the advertisement "irresponsible" because it potentially "encourages behaviour that might increase the chances of coronavirus spreading," for example, touching one's face.

However, after airing the ad, the KFC quickly ended the campaign even before ASA had informed the fast-food chain of viewers' concerns. KFC had also temporarily closed down its outlets in March but now have opened them for customers, with safety measures in place.

(With agency inputs)