UK: Punjabi Family, British Neighbors Dance To Diljit Dosanjh's Song On Streets

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the major cities are under lockdown and people are urged to practise social distancing in a bid to curb the further spread of the disease. However, a video has been going viral on the internet showing a neighbourhood in UK dancing to Diljit Dosanjh’s song Veervaar on the streets while still being considerably far from each other. The video was posted on May 1 and the people can be seen enjoying thoroughly on the beats of the dhol during these bleak times of global health crisis. The video has garnered nearly 200k views with thousands of netizens saying it is “content worth seeing”.

Mum got me dancing for the street 😂🙃 pic.twitter.com/WWK6ZOKGYP — Kidha Ju okay? (@shergillj99) April 30, 2020

Read - Demi Moore & Bruce Willis Raise The Bar For Friendly Exes, Dance As Duo Amid Quarantine

Read - Task Force Presents Guidance On Coronavirus Relief Spending

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to video

Since the video took the internet by storm, even Diljit Dosanjh happened to know about it and he reacted with an emoticon implying strength. Many other Twitter users were seen hysterical about how everyone joined to lift each other’s mood and one of them noted that “Bhangra can make anyone happy”. One of the netizens called the video “heartwarming” as it showed unity against the gloominess of the pandemic.

it warmed my heart seeing other people of other cultures join 🥺🥺 thanks 💓 — liz 🐘 (@lxzettexo) May 1, 2020

Bhangra never fails to make you happy, 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mLeCOtdnvD — Monce C. Abraham (@MonceAbraham) May 1, 2020

That’s awesome. Good vibes. What’s the song called? — Mike W (@DiehardHab12) May 1, 2020

This literally made my day thank u — 👼🏻 🇩🇿🇬🇷 (@Ahdjdksl) April 30, 2020

Dude u got me going as well 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/oqIhKJUEpK — Shalini R Kher (@shalsu) May 1, 2020

Love this, wish their was more of this community spirit and cross culture happiness in the world — jas mander (@jmanderuk) May 1, 2020

You guys are doing amazing job...dilo salute.. — Deepak Raj (@Deepak_raj87) May 1, 2020

Read - BMC Mandates 100 Pc Attendance For Employees, Grants Relaxation To Staff Over 55 Years

Read - Ajay Devgn's Bollywood Songs That His Fans Can Dance To Anytime, Anywhere

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.