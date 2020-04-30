Ajay Devgn's Bollywood Songs That His Fans Can Dance To Anytime, Anywhere

Ajay Devgn is a Bollywood actor who has gained a lot of name and fame in the Hindi film industry with his acting skills. When it comes to dancing, the actor has spoken in many interviews that he stays away from dance numbers as he believes that he can't dance. But here are some of his movie songs where he has shown that he is not at all a bad dancer. Take a look.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar's Role In 'Dhadkan' Was Offered To Anil Kapoor & Ajay Devgn | Read Trivia

Ajay Devgn's songs: Hauli Hauli

The song Hauli Hauli from De De Pyar De is actually a remake of the hit Punjabi single called Yeah Baby by Garry Sandhu. The remixed version is crooned by Garry Sandhu along with Neha Kakkar while the song also features Indian rapper Mellow D. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| Rishi Kapoor's Death: Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn Offer Condolences

Jee le song from U Me Aur Hum

The film U Me Aur Hum stars the real-life couple as an onscreen couple. The song Jee le is sung by Adnan Sami and Shreya Ghoshal. Vishal Bhardwaj and Monty Sharma gave the music of the film which had a unique collection of songs. The song Jee Le is a perfect couple song that anyone would love to sway on.

ALSO READ| Ajay Devgn's 'Khakee' Potrayed His Second Negative Character In Films; Read More Trivia

Ajay Devgn in Keeda song from Action Jackson

Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha do some fun dance steps in the song Keeda from their movie Action Jackson. The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya who even gave his voice for the song along with Neeti Mohan.

ALSO READ| Ajay Devgn Loves Caricatures And These Instagram Posts Are Proof

Ajay Devgn's songs: Taki Taki from Himmatwala

Ajay Devgn starred in the remake of Himmatwala which was directed by Sajid Khan and released in 2013. The iconic songs from the movie were also remade including Taki Taki, Naino me Sapna, and Dhoka as well. All the songs are well-known dance numbers from the iconic movie Himmatwala from 1983. Check out one of the famous dance numbers from the movie titled Taki Taki which is reenacted by Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia in the 2013 remake.

Promo Image courtesy: Sajid Wajid YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.